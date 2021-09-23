The Reason Tucker Carlson Might Be In Hot Water With Rupert Murdoch

Tucker Carlson's popularity with conservative viewers might be indisputable — his Fox News program's consistent top-performing ratings are proof enough — but that doesn't mean his controversial takes haven't been cause for concern outside of his targeted demographic. Carlson's incendiary commentary has been one of the hallmarks of his reputation as a right-wing pundit and political commentator, examples of which range from continuously bashing self-deemed leftist "elites" while swimming in millions himself as a prep school-educated heir, punching down at feminists, and admitting to sometimes lying on-air.

But now, it looks like remarks Carlson made on his September 22 episode of his Fox News program "Tucker Carlson Tonight" could not only incite waves of criticism from anti-racist activists and advocacy groups. The comments could also get him in trouble with his network boss, Rupert Murdoch, for publicly overriding a statement Murdoch previously made in Carlson's defense earlier this year.

Per the Intelligencer, Carlson's latest stunt is connected back to a letter Murdoch wrote to the Anti-Defamation League in April after Carlson dedicated a segment at the time to lambasting President Joe Biden's administration. The April 8 episode included Carlson railing against what he deemed as Biden "​​trying to replace the current electorate" with "more obedient voters from the Third World" — a sentiment which, per the Anti-Defamation League (via the Intelligencer), was steeped in white supremacist dog-whistling and rhetoric. So what did Murdoch say then? And what has Carlson done now?