Kobe & Gianna Bryant's Autopsy Reports Are Seriously Heartbreaking
Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's autopsy reports contain disturbing and heartbreaking details. The father and daughter pair were among nine victims in a helicopter crash that took place on January 26, 2020. According to CNBC, Kobe, Gianna, and the rest of their group were flying in Calabasas, California, the morning of the accident that claimed their lives. Kobe, who'd long been known for his appreciation for helicopters, was en route with the other passengers to a basketball tournament for his teen daughter's team.
Their shocking and tragic passings triggered mourning across the world, but their loss was undeniably more potent for their loved ones. Vanessa Bryant, wife and mother to Kobe and Gianna, soon took to Instagram in her first statement since the crash. Along with expressing sympathy for the other victims' families, Vanessa — who shared three other daughters with the NBA star — expressed her anguish. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she posted on January 29.
Extensive effort has been put into figuring out what went wrong during the flight, who was to blame, and what actually caused Kobe, Gianna, and the other victims' deaths. Here's what was uncovered in their heartbreaking autopsy reports.
Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and other victims suffered traumatic injuries
Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's autopsy reports were made public in May 2020. "On Jan. 28, the cause of death for all nine decedents was certified as blunt trauma. The manner of death was certified as accident," read the reports (via People). The reports also revealed a much darker picture of the state of their bodies after their helicopter collided with hills amid unfavorable flying conditions, including intense fog in the area.
The impact rendered Kobe's body unrecognizable, requiring identification through his fingerprints, though tattoos of his family's names also aided the matter, per AP. He was also found on the opposite side of the impact zone from his daughter, Gianna. The extent of her injuries wasn't described. More disturbingly, the crash ignited a serious fire that spread to many of the crash victims — including Kobe. However, the NBA star, like the other victims, was already deceased due to injuries sustained from the crash. "These injuries are rapidly if not instantly fatal," said Juan Carrillo, the medical examiner who wrote up the autopsy reports.
The reports also confirmed that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. His estate was in the middle of a wrongful death lawsuit launched by Vanessa Bryant, who argued that he shouldn't have been flying in the fog.