Kobe & Gianna Bryant's Autopsy Reports Are Seriously Heartbreaking

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's autopsy reports contain disturbing and heartbreaking details. The father and daughter pair were among nine victims in a helicopter crash that took place on January 26, 2020. According to CNBC, Kobe, Gianna, and the rest of their group were flying in Calabasas, California, the morning of the accident that claimed their lives. Kobe, who'd long been known for his appreciation for helicopters, was en route with the other passengers to a basketball tournament for his teen daughter's team.

Their shocking and tragic passings triggered mourning across the world, but their loss was undeniably more potent for their loved ones. Vanessa Bryant, wife and mother to Kobe and Gianna, soon took to Instagram in her first statement since the crash. Along with expressing sympathy for the other victims' families, Vanessa — who shared three other daughters with the NBA star — expressed her anguish. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she posted on January 29.

Extensive effort has been put into figuring out what went wrong during the flight, who was to blame, and what actually caused Kobe, Gianna, and the other victims' deaths. Here's what was uncovered in their heartbreaking autopsy reports.