Ben Affleck And Matt Damon's Wife Have A Strangely Close Relationship

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's decades-long friendship is well-documented in modern Hollywood lore. Naturally, it would make sense that their close-knit connection has extended to Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso. Affleck and Barroso have formed their own friendship since her marriage to Damon in 2005 — often seen laughing, dining, and collaborating alongside Damon throughout the years.

She also plays a behind-the-scenes role at Artists Equity, the production company founded by Affleck and Damon. (She even earned her first producing credit for Damon's 2024 film "The Instigators.") Damon himself has publicly noted her longstanding contributions, emphasizing to USA Today how integral she's been to his and Affleck's projects even before "The Instigators." "Luciana's helped behind the scenes on every movie I've done since we've met, uncredited, and she wasn't going to take a credit here, but the other producers said they'd withhold their names if she didn't this time, which was really nice," he told the outlet in August 2024.

Barroso's involvement in the personal and professional lives of both men shows just how strong and mighty Affleck and Damon's friendship truly is. Even so, it begs the question: Does her closeness with Affleck veer into the uncomfortable?