Ben Affleck And Matt Damon's Wife Have A Strangely Close Relationship
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's decades-long friendship is well-documented in modern Hollywood lore. Naturally, it would make sense that their close-knit connection has extended to Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso. Affleck and Barroso have formed their own friendship since her marriage to Damon in 2005 — often seen laughing, dining, and collaborating alongside Damon throughout the years.
She also plays a behind-the-scenes role at Artists Equity, the production company founded by Affleck and Damon. (She even earned her first producing credit for Damon's 2024 film "The Instigators.") Damon himself has publicly noted her longstanding contributions, emphasizing to USA Today how integral she's been to his and Affleck's projects even before "The Instigators." "Luciana's helped behind the scenes on every movie I've done since we've met, uncredited, and she wasn't going to take a credit here, but the other producers said they'd withhold their names if she didn't this time, which was really nice," he told the outlet in August 2024.
Barroso's involvement in the personal and professional lives of both men shows just how strong and mighty Affleck and Damon's friendship truly is. Even so, it begs the question: Does her closeness with Affleck veer into the uncomfortable?
Post-divorce Ben Affleck has been spending more and more time with Matt Damon's wife
Ben Affleck and Luciana Barroso's friendship has raised eyebrows before due to their frequent public outings together sans Matt Damon. Affleck and Barroso were spotted out together as recently as December 2024, and again back in September of that year – at which point Affleck planted a kiss on her head. From casual lunches in Beverly Hills to warm greetings outside Affleck's office, their interactions come at a time when Affleck is publicly navigating very personal struggles amidst his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
In September 2024, a source told the Daily Mail, "Ben is particularly vulnerable and feels humiliated after his failed marriage to JLo. He broke down in tears and told Matt he's jealous of him and his lifestyle. ... He told Matt he has everything he wants — a nearly 20-year happy marriage and children who live with him. He admitted he's chosen the wrong path in life so many times while he's seen Matt take the right road over and over again."
It's safe to speculate that — despite how it might seem — Affleck's friendship with Barroso signifies nothing more than his admiration for Damon and his wife's stable, nearly two-decade marriage. They're strangely close, to be sure, but it's mainly a testament to the unshakable bond between Affleck and Damon.