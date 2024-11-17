The Tragic Truth About Ben Affleck's Failed Marriages

Ben Affleck may be an Oscar-winning actor, but when it comes to marriage, he's been on a tragic losing streak. The "Gone Girl" actor tied the knot with two famous Jennifers — and divorced them both. And if there's a common denominator in these failed marriages, well, it's looking like Affleck might just be the issue.

While Affleck doesn't exactly have a Hollywood-style reputation for serial dating compared to his peers in Hollywood, he's been pretty open about his role in his relationships' downfalls. In a chilling 1999 Playboy interview, he bluntly confessed that he's often the one to blame when things go south. "If I were the next guy to go out with them, I'm sure I would be nodding in agreement about what an a**hole their ex-boyfriend was," he admitted, even describing how he'd ghost his exes when he was ready to bail. "Then I create some incident or do something or just don't call. And then she's pissed. And I can't necessarily blame her at that point since I've developed such a passive-aggressive rage that I have no sympathy and tell her, 'Well of course I didn't call you. If you weren't such a nagging, shrewish harpy I'd call you.'" Funnily, Affleck hoped he'd outgrow this habit, but if his two failed marriages are any indication, that transformation might still be in progress — even up to this day.

Of course, his splits with Lopez and Jennifer Garner can't just be boiled down to his passive-aggressive tendencies. His struggles with alcohol, personal demons, and a nanny scandal only added to the drama of it all. With a history this turbulent, it's no wonder Affleck's relationships have kept the tabloids busy through the years.