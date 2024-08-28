The tale of A-list actor Ben Affleck and multi-talented singer Jennifer Lopez's love story has spanned decades, films, hundreds of salacious tabloid stories, and even two unsuccessful engagements. The two movie stars were one of the hottest couples to watch in the early 2000s, ultimately earning their nickname "Bennifer" and dazzling their millions of adoring fans with their red-carpet appearances and striking star power. They ultimately split in 2004, however, shocking fans everywhere when they decided they weren't meant to be.

The couple reunited nearly two decades later, delighting fans when they rekindled their romance after splitting with their previous partners. Another engagement, a surprise Las Vegas wedding, and a shared Los Angeles mansion weren't enough to keep this couple together, however, and Bennifer called it quits yet again in 2024 — with JLo filing for divorce.

Despite many fans rooting for them to ride off into the Los Angeles sunset together, this pair can't seem to find their footing in the dog-eat-dog-world of Hollywood. Many have speculated that the "JLo Effect" – which refers to her ability to influence pop culture in droves and only get better with age — may have been too much for Affleck's low-profile lifestyle. While we wait for a Bennifer-inspired breakup album, here's a look at the rise and fall of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love story.