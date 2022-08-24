Jennifer Lopez Finally Unveils All Three Of Her Wedding Looks
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a grand celebration of their love in Georgia over the weekend, and we finally have all the romantic details, including the dress. Or should we say dresses?
After exchanging "I Do's" at an intimate wedding in Las Vegas in July, the couple went on to have a celebration with their closest family and friends in August. Per People, they hosted a string of festivities at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Riceboro, Georgia, the same venue they were supposed to get married at in 2003 before calling it quits. They reportedly had a rehearsal dinner, a 45-minute ceremony, a waterfront dinner, a fireworks display, and brunch. According to Daily Mail, the preparation alone already set Bennifer back over $400,000.
Vogue noted that Affleck donned a classic Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, similar to what he wore at the Las Vegas, wedding and paired it with black trousers and a black bow tie. As for J.Lo? The bride reportedly did not just have one, not two, but three separate looks!
J.Lo wore custom Ralph Lauren
In the latest installment of her newsletter, On the JLo, obtained by Nicki Swift, Jennifer Lopez shared a sneak peek of the dresses she wore to her second wedding to Ben Affleck. Apparently, she enlisted the help of Ralph Lauren to create her dream gowns — all three of them. "The dresses were dreamy... thank you Ralph Lauren," she wrote.
According to Vogue, over a thousand handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric were used to make her main dress, and the ruffles were stitched by hand. During the reception, Lopez donned a sparkling gown adorned with pearls and Swarovski crystals, which was apparently hand-embroidered by 30 artisans. She opted for something simpler for her third look of the night, with a column gown that came with an organza overlay.
Lopez noted in her newsletter that she will be "sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon," so we can expect more intel on how she chose the designs. But per the guests present at the wedding, she looked beautiful as ever. "They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit," Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor shared with People. "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride."