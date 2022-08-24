Jennifer Lopez Finally Unveils All Three Of Her Wedding Looks

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a grand celebration of their love in Georgia over the weekend, and we finally have all the romantic details, including the dress. Or should we say dresses?

After exchanging "I Do's" at an intimate wedding in Las Vegas in July, the couple went on to have a celebration with their closest family and friends in August. Per People, they hosted a string of festivities at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Riceboro, Georgia, the same venue they were supposed to get married at in 2003 before calling it quits. They reportedly had a rehearsal dinner, a 45-minute ceremony, a waterfront dinner, a fireworks display, and brunch. According to Daily Mail, the preparation alone already set Bennifer back over $400,000.

Vogue noted that Affleck donned a classic Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, similar to what he wore at the Las Vegas, wedding and paired it with black trousers and a black bow tie. As for J.Lo? The bride reportedly did not just have one, not two, but three separate looks!