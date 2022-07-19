Witness Reveals Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Emotional Behavior During Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have opted for a small Las Vegas wedding, but the ceremony was filled with love. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April 2021, after breaking off their first engagement in 2004. The couple took things a step further on July 17, officially tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel. Lopez confirmed the news in a statement shared on her website.
"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez wrote. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world." The "On The Floor" singer went on to reveal that she and Affleck both wore clothes they previously owned, and wanted nothing more than for an Elvis impersonator to officiate their wedding. And while Elvis was unavailable for the pair's late night ceremony, the mishap didn't stop the couple from enjoying the emotional moment.
A witness reveals the couple were very emotional during the wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were both very "emotional" during their Las Vegas wedding, according to staffers from The Little White Chapel. Kenosha Portis, a working witness at the chapel, revealed that the entertainers cried while exchanging their vows. "Both were emotional," Portis told "Good Morning America." "They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind him. She had on a nice, elegant, beige, lacy-type dress that had a train on it. The veil was beautiful, everything was very sleek and beautiful. She was stunning."
And while the couple's first official wedding was smaller than some might expect, the pair are reportedly planning on hosting a large ceremony soon. Sources revealed to People, that Lopez and Affleck, "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends." The insider added that the couple have no plans on taking a honeymoon, because "Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon."