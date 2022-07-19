Why Jennifer Lopez Was Reportedly In A Rush To Marry Ben Affleck

According to Page Six, Jennifer Lopez wanted to get married to Ben Affleck rather quickly simply because she was worried that if they didn't do it now, it would never happen. One source close to the situation said, "[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!"

Then again, no one should be surprised that Lopez felt this way, especially considering her history with Affleck. As many can recall, Lopez and Affleck called off their first wedding back in 2003, per Us Weekly, and ultimately pulled the plug on their relationship a few months later in January 2004. But now it seems like they are in it to win it. In February, Lopez opened up about Affleck like never before when she admitted she was lucky to get a second chance with the love of her life.

She told People, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."