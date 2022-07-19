Why Jennifer Lopez Was Reportedly In A Rush To Marry Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez (or should we say Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck?) and Ben Affleck are making it no secret that they are living their best lives right now. Ever since they decided to give their love a second chance in the spring of 2021, they have hit the accelerator on their relationship. Lopez's engagement rings had fans green with envy back in April, and on July 16, Lopez and Affleck got hitched (although their wedding plans don't seem to be over quite yet). However, one source told People that, while things seem to be moving fast for the couple, they don't have a honeymoon planned at the moment. The tipster said, "Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben."
And while Lopez and Affleck's fans couldn't be any happier for the newlyweds, there appears to be another reason why they decided to rush to the altar much to the surprise of everyone. That's because Lopez had some serious doubts about Affleck and what he might have potentially done next if she didn't act fast.
Jennifer Lopez was worried that Ben Affleck might not make it to the altar
According to Page Six, Jennifer Lopez wanted to get married to Ben Affleck rather quickly simply because she was worried that if they didn't do it now, it would never happen. One source close to the situation said, "[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!"
Then again, no one should be surprised that Lopez felt this way, especially considering her history with Affleck. As many can recall, Lopez and Affleck called off their first wedding back in 2003, per Us Weekly, and ultimately pulled the plug on their relationship a few months later in January 2004. But now it seems like they are in it to win it. In February, Lopez opened up about Affleck like never before when she admitted she was lucky to get a second chance with the love of her life.
She told People, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."