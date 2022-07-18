Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Wedding Plans Don't Seem To Be Over Quite Yet

Two decades after their first engagement, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally said "I Do" on July 16 in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. Affleck and Lopez, who announced their engagement in April, got married just after midnight at the famed Little White Chapel surrounded by the "best witnesses you could ever imagine" (via People).

The (finally) married couple first got together back in the early aughts and were playfully dubbed "Bennifer" by the paparazzi with whom they had a love-hate relationship. Affleck famously bought her a massive pink ring in 2002, but by 2004 — because of press attention, they claimed — they had called off the engagement. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner and Lopez married Marc Anthony. But, in spring of 2021, following Garner and Affleck's divorce and Lopez split for Alex Rodriguez, the former couple reconnected. A year later, they were engaged and, shortly after, married.

The long-awaited wedding was small and personal and, as Lopez put it in her newsletter, the "best night of our lives" (via People). Bennifer has never been about subtlety, though (just peep her engagement ring), and rumor has it the couple has a blowout bash planned for those who couldn't be with them on their big day.