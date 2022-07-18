Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Wedding Plans Don't Seem To Be Over Quite Yet
Two decades after their first engagement, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally said "I Do" on July 16 in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. Affleck and Lopez, who announced their engagement in April, got married just after midnight at the famed Little White Chapel surrounded by the "best witnesses you could ever imagine" (via People).
The (finally) married couple first got together back in the early aughts and were playfully dubbed "Bennifer" by the paparazzi with whom they had a love-hate relationship. Affleck famously bought her a massive pink ring in 2002, but by 2004 — because of press attention, they claimed — they had called off the engagement. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner and Lopez married Marc Anthony. But, in spring of 2021, following Garner and Affleck's divorce and Lopez split for Alex Rodriguez, the former couple reconnected. A year later, they were engaged and, shortly after, married.
The long-awaited wedding was small and personal and, as Lopez put it in her newsletter, the "best night of our lives" (via People). Bennifer has never been about subtlety, though (just peep her engagement ring), and rumor has it the couple has a blowout bash planned for those who couldn't be with them on their big day.
Jennifer Lopez has big plans
Speaking to People, a source close to the couple confirmed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan on having a much larger celebration in the weeks following their wedding, though they notably haven't gotten around to planning a honeymoon yet. "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon," the insider noted. Right now, the pair is busy enjoying married life — after all they waited long enough for it. "She is looking forward to growing old with Ben."
For the newlyweds, it was far more important to celebrate with their children than with anyone else. Since getting back together, Lopez has reportedly made a big effort to get to know Affleck's children — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. "They're all super close," a source told Life & Style in December 2021. Lopez "makes sure all the children have a say in family outings so that no one feels excluded."
So, while the first wedding celebration was small compared to what's to come, Lopez couldn't be happier with how things turned out. "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with," she wrote in her newsletter (via Us Weekly). "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for."