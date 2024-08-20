Jennifer Lopez's Divorce Filing Has A Pointed Knife We Didn't Expect

Amid the speculation surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage and possible split, Lopez has shocked the world by filing for divorce. TMZ broke the news that came months after the multi-hyphenate ignited renewed interest (and backlash) in their romance by using it as inspiration for her self-financed, widely criticized Prime Video documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told." Buzz surrounding Bennifer's supposed impending split sat Affleck eagerly at the doors of the courthouse when it's actually Lopez who pulled the plug on their marriage. But what's more interesting is the fact that it seems she wanted to make a huge, emotional, and possibly painful impact.

As the outlet reported, Lopez — who's already been divorced three times — filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, two years after she and the Academy Award-winning actor threw their lavish Georgia wedding, which took place a month after they originally exchanged vows in Las Vegas. Other details of the filing include the fact that Lopez filed of her own volition without the presence of her legal team. Lopez also reportedly dismissed the possibility for spousal support on her end, though there's no guarantee that Affleck will do the same. Furthermore, the popular A-listers apparently failed to sign a prenup, so their vast fortunes could very well complicate what will likely be a very emotional and public divorce process.

With no public statements from the duo, social media is rushing to respond to the news.