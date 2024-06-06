Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Drop Most Damning Hint Of Split Yet

The signs that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage may not last continue to mount. After rumors of their divorce swirled, a report surfaced that the Hollywood power couple were not living together. "Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for," an insider told InTouch on May 15. The following day, the "Air" actor was photographed in Brentwood, an area in Los Angeles, where he reportedly had a rental, per TMZ. That same day, Page Six posted a photo of Lopez out shopping for a new home. Afterwards, even more evidence pointed to the pair leaving their "dream house" behind.

Lopez and Affleck bought their ostentatious $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills in May 2023. Just over a year after the couple purchased the home it appeared to be headed for the market. On June 1 and June 5, new photos were added to the Zillow listing for the mansion, per the Daily Mail. While updating the Zillow posting seemed to indicate the home would be up for sale, it should be noted that the Beverly Hills pad was still listed as sold on the website.

A few days before the listing was updated with new snaps, a report indicated that Affleck had misgivings about moving out. "[Affleck has] struggled with loneliness," an insider told Us Weekly on May 28. Around that time, Lopez and Affleck attended his daughter's graduation, where there were more hints their marriage was in trouble.