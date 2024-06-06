Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Drop Most Damning Hint Of Split Yet
The signs that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage may not last continue to mount. After rumors of their divorce swirled, a report surfaced that the Hollywood power couple were not living together. "Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for," an insider told InTouch on May 15. The following day, the "Air" actor was photographed in Brentwood, an area in Los Angeles, where he reportedly had a rental, per TMZ. That same day, Page Six posted a photo of Lopez out shopping for a new home. Afterwards, even more evidence pointed to the pair leaving their "dream house" behind.
Lopez and Affleck bought their ostentatious $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills in May 2023. Just over a year after the couple purchased the home it appeared to be headed for the market. On June 1 and June 5, new photos were added to the Zillow listing for the mansion, per the Daily Mail. While updating the Zillow posting seemed to indicate the home would be up for sale, it should be noted that the Beverly Hills pad was still listed as sold on the website.
A few days before the listing was updated with new snaps, a report indicated that Affleck had misgivings about moving out. "[Affleck has] struggled with loneliness," an insider told Us Weekly on May 28. Around that time, Lopez and Affleck attended his daughter's graduation, where there were more hints their marriage was in trouble.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's awkward PDA
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had displayed mixed messages while attending events for his kids. On May 30, the "Shotgun Wedding" star attended the graduation of her step-daughter, Violet Affleck, but the couple seemed distant and displayed limited PDA, per TMZ. Lopez and her husband even left the ceremony in different vehicles. A few days later, Lopez went to a basketball game for Ben's son, Samuel Affleck, and one source told People it was "a good sign" for the couple's marriage, but there were also strong indicators that their union was on the rocks.
Page Six photographers captured Lopez and Ben before they went into the youth basketball game on June 2. The pair shared a kiss, but it was not the type of exchange a loving couple usually displays. "It's a kiss on the cheek, like when you see a friend," a body language expert told Fox News on June 4. "Even his stance, the way his body is angled, is more platonic than romantic," they added. Bennifer seemed to be keeping up appearances, but also looked on edge.
A few weeks earlier, Lopez couldn't hide her stress when she was questioned by a reporter about the state of her marriage. While in Mexico to promote "Atlas" (sans Ben), she was directly asked about the divorce rumors. "She's got a significant amount of stress around the topic," body language expert Traci Brown told Nicki Swift on May 23. That pressure continued to mount for J.Lo, and she made a major announcement.
Couples therapy was not helping
On May 31, Jennifer Lopez shocked fans when she suddenly announced the cancellation of her This Is Me ... Live Tour, which was scheduled to open only weeks later. The reasoning for abruptly halting the tour was not clear, but seemed to indicate that the "Can't Get Enough" singer was having issues on the homefront. "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," a statement from Live Nation read, per Yahoo! Entertainment. In the same press release, Lopez addressed her fans. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," she said. There was no clear indication of marital issues, but more hints dropped that there was trouble in paradise.
A few days later, it was reported that Lopez and Ben Affleck were in couples therapy, but were not making the progress they had hoped. "Ben doesn't seem as invested in trying to repair the relationship as he was before," an insider told Fox News on June 1. "He seems to have pulled back and is trying less and less," they added. According to the source, a major issue between Lopez and Affleck was their different approaches to raising the children in their blended family. Per the insider, the power couple did not see eye-to-eye on allocating money for their kids.