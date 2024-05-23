Body Language Expert Tells Us J.Lo Couldn't Hide Stress Scolding Reporter Over Ben Affleck Question

There had been signs that Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck may not last, and more signals popped up during a press junket as rumors of their split swirled. On May 20, a source for Page Six said Affleck was ready to call it quits. "If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would," the insider told the outlet, adding that "The Town" actor had "come to his senses." A couple days later, while attending a presser in Mexico for her Netflix movie "Atlas," Lopez was asked straight up about her relationship status. "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? ... What is the truth of the situation?" the reporter asked, as could be seen in a viral video from May 22 posted to X, formerly Twitter. Lopez was dismissive and became semi-combative. "You know better than that," she tersely replied.

The rumors of Lopez and Affleck's divorce started earlier in the month when the "Shotgun Wedding" star attended the Met Gala without her husband on May 6. Fans then noticed the pair had not been spotted together recently. Not long after, a source told InTouch that the Hollywood power couple were no longer living together. "Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house," the insider said on May 15.

To get to the bottom of these reports, Nicki Swift had a body language expert dissect Lopez's heated reaction to the reporter's questions about their divorce.