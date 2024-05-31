J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Behavior Amid Violet's Graduation Doesn't Help Fractured Marriage Rumors

It could have been a glimmer of hope for Bennifer fans who have been listening to "Dear Ben, Pt. II" on repeat and crying into their cold, cold Dunkin' brew. But the latest chapter in "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" had a telling ending — and now it's hard to ignore the signs that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage might not be the happy ending fans dreamed of.

Amid rumors that all was not well between the "Atlas" and "Air" stars, the pair attended the graduation of Ben's daughter Violet Affleck on May 30, 2024, per TMZ. They were photographed holding hands but their demeanor was a bit frosty — there wasn't a smile or smooch to be seen.

Later that day, the pair arrived at the graduation party together, according to the Daily Mail. This initially seemed like a positive sign, especially since the bash was being held at the home of Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. It's always nice when the adults in a blended family can be mature and civil for the sake of the kids. Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck have also developed a close relationship, so it was sweet of her to show up for her stepdaughter. However, Lopez and Affleck reportedly stayed at the party for only an hour before making an exit with Ben's mother. This is where things started getting messy.