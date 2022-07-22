Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Take Their PDA To A New Level In Front Of Daughter Violet

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are very much in love and they are also very much officially married — quite possibly the single positive thing to make national news this year, so naturally we're all thrilled.

And because these are celebrities who want to make the people happy, they have not made any effort whatsoever to hide their love from the public. No "we like to keep our relationship private" for these two. Ever since they renewed their relationship after a 17-year hiatus, Bennifer has been pictured making out everywhere, as detailed by Glamour.

If they're not shy about packing on the PDA in front of the entire world, do you really think Mr. and Mrs. Affleck are shy about getting all snuggly in front of their kids? Of course not! And we even have pictures of the happy family on their honeymoon to prove it. This is one blended fam that's not afraid to get extra affectionate in public.