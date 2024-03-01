Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up In 2024
Only a few months into 2024, and the year is already shaping up to be a big one for many celebrity couples. After three years of dating, "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick announced his engagement to Bollywood actress Amy Jackson after popping the question during their trip to Switzerland in January. The pair — who got together after meeting at a racing event in England in 2021 — shared their happy news in a joint Instagram post that showed snaps from their picture-perfect proposal. "Hell YES," Jackson wrote alongside a ring emoji. A few weeks before their announcement, another TV star, Josh Radnor from "How I Met Your Mother," confirmed that he had tied the knot with his longtime partner, Jordana Jacobs, in a "snowy bliss-filled" ceremony in Hudson Valley, New York at the start of the new year. "But most of all to Jordana. I can't believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Radnor captioned a series photos from their wedding on Instagram.
Sadly, 2024 hasn't been without its fair share of relationship woes and heartbreak for some unlucky stars, with several celebs who surprised us by divorcing after we all thought they'd made it. In early February, singer Ellie Goulding and her husband, Caspar Jopling, revealed their decision to quietly end their marriage after just four years of being married, according to Page Six. Below, we're taking a look at all the celebrity couples who sadly broke up this 2024.
AJ McLean and Rochelle Deanna McLean
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle Deanna McLean split after 11 years of marriage. Following their breakup announcement in March 2023, the two confirmed their plans to officially end their union in a joint statement on Instagram on New Year's Day 2024. "As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage," their statement read (via EW). They added that it was a mutual decision. "Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time," they said.
The pair — who shares kids Elliott and Lyric — started dating in 2009 after meeting at a restaurant in Los Angeles where Rochelle was working as a waitress. "She claims she didn't know who I was [then]," AJ told People in 2020. "I'm like, 'Are you living under a rock?'" After just a year of dating, he and Rochelle got engaged in Las Vegas in 2010 and exchanged vows in a Beverly Hills ceremony in December 2011. A source told People that it was Rochelle who initiated their breakup. "There were some trust issues. Close friends don't see them getting back together, though AJ really thinks they will," the insider said.
Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay
"The Bachelorette"'s Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have split after four years of marriage and six years together, the chiropractor confirmed in a statement in January. "If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family," Abasolo said on Instagram. "Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew."
According to People, it was him who filed for divorce from Lindsay while citing "irreconcilable differences" as their reason for divorcing and listed New Year's Eve 2023 as the date of their separation. He also sought spousal support. "I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go," Aboloso continued. "I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality." He then asked for privacy and respect as he and Lindsay navigate this new chapter of their lives. Shortly after news of their split was made public, Lindsay broke her silence in an episode of her podcast "Higher Learning" with co-host Van Lathan. Admitting that she's going through a difficult time, Lindsay said, "I'm not gonna talk about it. I will eventually, but now is not the time... [I'm] just trying to take it day by day."
Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio
Travis Barker's son, Landon Barker, and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio are no longer a couple. The pair — who were first linked in June 2022 — have gone their separate ways after being together for just over a year. They first confirmed their relationship after being spotted together leaving Landon's concert in Los Angeles and were photographed holding hands during a night-out in New York just several days later. Speaking to ET, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum opened up about their unexpected romance. "He's just very sweet," Charli said of Landon. She also spoke about keeping their relationship away from the public eye. "I think for a long time it was really difficult, but now I kind of live life first and think about what people are going to say after," she said.
In a statement on his Instagram Stories which was captured by E! News, Landon confirmed that he and Charli had officially called it quits. "Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together," he said. The "Friends With Your EX" singer added that they did it in order to "focus on ourselves." He also stressed that he and Charli remain on good terms and continue to care for each other. "We are still friends and have so much love for each other," said Landon. "I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much."
Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling
In February, singer Ellie Goulding confirmed that she and her husband Caspar Jopling had quietly gone their separate ways after just four years of marriage. Through her Instagram Stories, the "Love Me Like You Do" artist said she was forced to make the statement after she was spotted kissing her surfing instructor while on vacation in Costa Rica a few days earlier. "I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," she wrote (via People). The pair, who shares a son named Arthur, were married in August 2019 after over a year of dating. "We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our son's best interests at heart," Goulding stressed. "We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won't be commenting further."
Jopling, who is an art dealer and a Harvard graduate, also came out with his own statement confirming their separation on Instagram shortly after. "I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie's current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear," he wrote. He added that he and Goulding had been separated but remain the best of friends and co-parents to their son Arthur.
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan
Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, fellow model Mia Regan split after dating for almost five years. The second-born son of Victoria and David Beckham confirmed the news in a brief statement on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of him and Mia, stressing that they still love and care for other in spite of their split. "Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love," Romeo wrote (via Page Six). "We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will." For her part, Regan also confirmed their breakup in a post on her IG Stories, saying, "This is ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. We aren't together romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another."
Romeo and Mia began their relationship in May 2019 although it's unclear exactly how and when the two first met. Almost three years into their relationship, the pair made their romance red-carpet official when they attended the British Fashion Awards together in November 2021. On their four-year anniversary as a couple, Romeo took to Instagram to share a sweet kissing photo of himself and Mia. "4 years round the world with you xx I love you @mimimoocher," he wrote alongside a white heart emoji. He also wished Mia a happy 21st birthday in November 2023. "I love you so much @mimimoocher," Romeo gushed.