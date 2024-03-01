Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up In 2024

Only a few months into 2024, and the year is already shaping up to be a big one for many celebrity couples. After three years of dating, "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick announced his engagement to Bollywood actress Amy Jackson after popping the question during their trip to Switzerland in January. The pair — who got together after meeting at a racing event in England in 2021 — shared their happy news in a joint Instagram post that showed snaps from their picture-perfect proposal. "Hell YES," Jackson wrote alongside a ring emoji. A few weeks before their announcement, another TV star, Josh Radnor from "How I Met Your Mother," confirmed that he had tied the knot with his longtime partner, Jordana Jacobs, in a "snowy bliss-filled" ceremony in Hudson Valley, New York at the start of the new year. "But most of all to Jordana. I can't believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Radnor captioned a series photos from their wedding on Instagram.

Sadly, 2024 hasn't been without its fair share of relationship woes and heartbreak for some unlucky stars, with several celebs who surprised us by divorcing after we all thought they'd made it. In early February, singer Ellie Goulding and her husband, Caspar Jopling, revealed their decision to quietly end their marriage after just four years of being married, according to Page Six. Below, we're taking a look at all the celebrity couples who sadly broke up this 2024.