How Lily Allen's Kids Prompted David Harbour To Marry Her In Las Vegas
David Harbour and Lily Allen sparked headlines with their surprise Vegas wedding in September 2020. But as the actor told Jimmy Kimmel, the speedy lockdown nuptials might not have happened without some emotional blackmail from Allen's kids.
According to Harper's Bazaar, the celebrity couple was first spotted together in August 2019 and made their red carpet debut together at the Screen Actors' Guild awards in January 2020. Rumors of their engagement began to circle later that year before the news eventually broke that they had registered for a marriage license in Las Vegas.
"Clearly what happens in Vegas does not stay in Vegas," Harbour quipped in his interview with Kimmel. "It's outrageous, right? We went and registered the night before and then it broke. We were just trying to get in and out real quick." After months of delay due to COVID-19, the low-key wedding ceremony took place in a chapel where the pair were married by an Elvis impersonator.
And as Harbour went on to reveal, the pandemic might have derailed their plans completely if not for Allen's daughters.
David Harbour's stepdaughters didn't know what to call him
In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, David Harbour described how Lily Allen's kids gave him a guilt trip over their delayed wedding plans.
"We were riding around beginning of pandemic — she has two kids, these beautiful daughters, 8 and 9 — and we were riding bikes out in the country trying to figure out what we were gonna do for the next year or however long it was going to take," the "Stranger Things" star recalled. "And the little one was riding along and she was going like, 'David, dad, David, dad.' Because the D got her confused."
He went on to describe how the older daughter "got very upset with that," telling her sister that Harbour wasn't their dad. "And then younger one was like, 'Well what is he? He's kind of our dad,'" the actor continued. "She's like, 'No he's not, he's our stepdad.' And she goes, 'What is he?' And she goes, 'He's just some guy in our lives!'"
"I was like, 'I need to marry this woman,'" he joked to Kimmel, explaining "the emotional fallout" led him to whisk Allen away to Vegas for their low-key wedding. Harbour also joked his stepchildren still occasionally refer to him as "some guy in our lives," laughing at the unconventional term of endearment. "That's one of my favorite things I've ever been called. 'Just some guy in our lives,'" he commented, adding that Allen's kids were "9 years old going on 35."