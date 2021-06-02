How Lily Allen's Kids Prompted David Harbour To Marry Her In Las Vegas

David Harbour and Lily Allen sparked headlines with their surprise Vegas wedding in September 2020. But as the actor told Jimmy Kimmel, the speedy lockdown nuptials might not have happened without some emotional blackmail from Allen's kids.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the celebrity couple was first spotted together in August 2019 and made their red carpet debut together at the Screen Actors' Guild awards in January 2020. Rumors of their engagement began to circle later that year before the news eventually broke that they had registered for a marriage license in Las Vegas.

"Clearly what happens in Vegas does not stay in Vegas," Harbour quipped in his interview with Kimmel. "It's outrageous, right? We went and registered the night before and then it broke. We were just trying to get in and out real quick." After months of delay due to COVID-19, the low-key wedding ceremony took place in a chapel where the pair were married by an Elvis impersonator.

And as Harbour went on to reveal, the pandemic might have derailed their plans completely if not for Allen's daughters.