Signs Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Were Headed Toward A Breakup

And just like that, one of Hollywood's most unexpected power couples has called it quits. Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly ended their three-year relationship, pulling the plug on an engagement that never made it down the aisle. But while they always looked like a picture-perfect duo, there were signs all along that this wasn't built for the long haul.

Tatum and Kravitz were not exactly a pairing anyone had on their bingo card, but somehow, they made it work — until they didn't. We first got wind of their hot relationship in August 2021, shortly after Kravitz finalized her divorce from ex-husband Karl Glusman. And, of course, they hard-launched their relationship in the most meme-able way possible: cruising through New York City on bikes, as if they were filming some romcom. And apparently, they'd been eyeing each other for years, but timing wasn't on their side. "They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single," a source told Us Weekly at the time, noting that things between the two "turned romantic fast." The following month, they made things red carpet official by gracing the Met Gala as an item, and by October 2023, they were reportedly engaged.

Given that they were set to star together in a movie with heavyweights like Cate Blanchett, Steven Yeun, and Riley Keough, you'd think things were on solid ground. But as we all know, looks can be deceiving, and a closer look at their romance reveals a few red flags waving all along. Given their work-based romance and Tatum's lengthy divorce, the breakup isn't exactly a shocker to anyone paying attention.