Signs Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Were Headed Toward A Breakup
And just like that, one of Hollywood's most unexpected power couples has called it quits. Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly ended their three-year relationship, pulling the plug on an engagement that never made it down the aisle. But while they always looked like a picture-perfect duo, there were signs all along that this wasn't built for the long haul.
Tatum and Kravitz were not exactly a pairing anyone had on their bingo card, but somehow, they made it work — until they didn't. We first got wind of their hot relationship in August 2021, shortly after Kravitz finalized her divorce from ex-husband Karl Glusman. And, of course, they hard-launched their relationship in the most meme-able way possible: cruising through New York City on bikes, as if they were filming some romcom. And apparently, they'd been eyeing each other for years, but timing wasn't on their side. "They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single," a source told Us Weekly at the time, noting that things between the two "turned romantic fast." The following month, they made things red carpet official by gracing the Met Gala as an item, and by October 2023, they were reportedly engaged.
Given that they were set to star together in a movie with heavyweights like Cate Blanchett, Steven Yeun, and Riley Keough, you'd think things were on solid ground. But as we all know, looks can be deceiving, and a closer look at their romance reveals a few red flags waving all along. Given their work-based romance and Tatum's lengthy divorce, the breakup isn't exactly a shocker to anyone paying attention.
Their relationship seems to have only revolved around working together
Celebrity couples working together in Hollywood is nothing new, but for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, it seemed to be the only thing holding them together. The pair first linked up when Kravitz handpicked Tatum for a role in "Blink Twice," her directorial debut. "I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter," she told Deadline in 2021. By 2024, the film premiered, with Tatum gushing to People about how magical it was to work with his partner. "To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things other than having a kid with somebody I think," he said.
But once the cameras stopped rolling, there's a possibility that the sparks fizzled out. Even fans weren't buying the chemistry, with online detectives taking to Reddit to speculate that the film's release was also the expiration date on their romance. "[The breakup] makes sense. Their entire relationship was in the context of her film," one user wrote. "They met during the pre production and were together until it was released. Can be hard to transition a relationship from that."
Tatum himself kind of confirmed it in an interview with E! News, admitting their romance bloomed on set. "Our relationship was sort of born inside of the creative process of it in a way," he said. "That was what brought us together and made us really feel like we're very connected on what we love about life, what we love about just things in general about being alive." But with the movie now in their rearview mirror, it seems they realized their connection didn't extend much beyond the director's chair.
Zoë Kravitz was likely put off by Channing Tatum's legal battle with ex Jenna Dewan
Another theory making the rounds? Zoë Kravitz may have had trouble reconciling the fact that Channing Tatum reportedly dragged out his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan for years. The couple split in 2018, but it took a whopping six years to finalize the paperwork. While they easily agreed on custody arrangements for their daughter, Everly, the real battle was over the profits from Tatum's "Magic Mike" empire. Dewan, citing California's community property laws, wanted her 50%, but Tatum reportedly wasn't keen on handing over that much. There were even claims that he tried to conceal funds. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Dewan's attorney alleged that Tatum created "a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships" to hide the true value of the "Magic Mike" franchise from Dewan.
They eventually finalized the divorce in September 2024, with Dewan throwing a little shade by posting the famous Nicole Kidman meme. But while all this legal mess was unfolding, Kravitz probably wasn't too thrilled with Tatum dragging things out (assuming the reports are true). "How you could watch what he put Jenna Dewan through and think 'this is the man for me' is beyond me," one fan on Reddit wrote. "I don't understand how Zoe doesn't get the ick from him. If I was with a man that dragged on his divorce and moved like a snake to protect money that he earned with his wife I'd see the biggest of red flags waving," said another.
But hey, this is all just speculation, and we'll probably never know the real reason for their split. But for now, we're left wondering — and mourning the end of what was once Hollywood's coolest couple.