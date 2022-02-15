Zoe Kravitz Gets Incredibly Real About Why She Split From Her Ex-Husband
It's been a little over a year since Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman called it quits. The "Big Little Lies" star filed for divorce from Glusman in December 2020, and it wasn't until 8 months later that it was finalized. The two parted ways only after a year and a half of marriage.
In September 2021, the actor and singer opened up about her experience dealing with the dissolution of her relationship, saying she poured her emotions all out on her first solo album. "It's about love and loss. I got married. I got divorced," she told AnOther. "Separations, break ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you."
Both parties have been relatively quiet about their split, but in her latest cover story for Elle, Kravitz offered a little more insight into to what caused them to part ways.
Zoë Kravitz's divorce from Karl Glusman is 'less about him and more about me'
A year after they officially split, Zoë Kravitz told Elle that she's still recovering from her divorce from fellow actor Karl Glusman. She had nothing but kind words to describe her ex and shared that the breakup has mostly been about her journey to self-discovery.
"Karl's an incredible human being," she said. "It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That's the journey I'm on right now." Kravitz also shared that entering her 30s has been an eye-opener in the sense that she's finally figuring out what she does and doesn't want. "Now we're in an era of, What do I actually want? The good spot right now is taking a minute to say, 'Maybe I should do this differently,' and seeing what that feels like.""
But if she's sure of anything, it's that she never wants to stop having fun. "I still want to go on adventures, have fun nights, and see the sunrise. It's been an interesting journey of remembering that there's no finish line that I have to get to by a certain time," she added. "Playful, mischievous behavior is something I always hope to have, even when I'm 70 years old. The point of being alive is to experience life and play with it. There's still so much fun to be had." Well, if Page Six's photos are any indication, Kravitz's new beau, Channing Tatum, seems happy to come along for the ride.