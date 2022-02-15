Zoe Kravitz Gets Incredibly Real About Why She Split From Her Ex-Husband

A year after they officially split, Zoë Kravitz told Elle that she's still recovering from her divorce from fellow actor Karl Glusman. She had nothing but kind words to describe her ex and shared that the breakup has mostly been about her journey to self-discovery.

"Karl's an incredible human being," she said. "It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That's the journey I'm on right now." Kravitz also shared that entering her 30s has been an eye-opener in the sense that she's finally figuring out what she does and doesn't want. "Now we're in an era of, What do I actually want? The good spot right now is taking a minute to say, 'Maybe I should do this differently,' and seeing what that feels like.""

But if she's sure of anything, it's that she never wants to stop having fun. "I still want to go on adventures, have fun nights, and see the sunrise. It's been an interesting journey of remembering that there's no finish line that I have to get to by a certain time," she added. "Playful, mischievous behavior is something I always hope to have, even when I'm 70 years old. The point of being alive is to experience life and play with it. There's still so much fun to be had." Well, if Page Six's photos are any indication, Kravitz's new beau, Channing Tatum, seems happy to come along for the ride.