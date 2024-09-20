Strange Things About Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz's Relationship
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum showed they weren't afraid to be daring right off the bat. On their first Halloween together, they dressed up as characters from Martin Scorsese's iconic "Taxi Driver." The actors embraced the most controversial aspect of the film, with Kravitz dressing up as Iris, a child sex worker played by a real-life 12-year-old Jodie Foster. The couple continued to follow the trend in October 2023, when they drew inspiration from Roman Polanski's horror classic "Rosemary's Baby" for their costumes.
But their Halloween outfits are far from the only strange aspect of Kravitz and Tatum's relationship. The romance between the "Big Little Lies" and the "Magic Mike" stars was unconventional from the start. To begin with, Kravitz had just filed for divorce from Karl Glusman when she was linked to Tatum. Though the relationship probably didn't turn romantic then, it started pretty soon after, showing she moved on pretty fast from her first marriage.
Besides, the relationship took off after Kravitz cast Tatum in a film she was directing, meaning she was his boss. They also have some differing views on family. While the "Blink Twice" director stated she has no interest in bearing children, the "She's the Man" actor is a proud father to a daughter. Kravitz might not have chosen motherhood, but she agreed to step into stepmotherhood when she became engaged to Tatum in 2023. Kravitz and Tatum are one of Hollywood's it couples, but that doesn't mean their relationship is free of peculiarities.
Zoë Kravitz moved on rather fast after divorcing Karl Glusman
Zoë Kravitz seemingly needed barely any time at all to move on from Karl Glusman. Kravitz filed for divorce on December 23, 2020, just days before rumors started swirling that she and Channing Tatum were an item. However, sources denied anything romantic was taking place. "They're working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating," a source told People on January 4, 2021.
While the timeline of Kravitz and Tatum's relationship is unclear as the two prefer to keep it largely to themselves, they were presumably in the early casting stages of "Blink Twice." News that Tatum would star in her directorial debut came out in June 2021. While it is unlikely their dealings turned romantic that early, it certainly didn't take much longer to go that route. By August 2021, the rumors had picked up heat. "Channing and Zoe are dating," a source told Us Weekly. The insider was likely reliable at that point.
Just two weeks later, Tatum and Kravitz were captured leaving the Met Gala together, all but confirming their relationship. They reportedly tried very little to hide it at the afterparty. "[They] did not take their hands off of each other," a source told People. By Halloween, they were openly celebrating as Travis Bickle and Iris. Kravitz and Glusman's divorce was finalized in late August 2021, right around the time the rumors about her and Tatum's romance were leaving speculation territory.
Zoë Kravitz was Channing Tatum's boss when they met
Even though Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were both seasoned actors, their paths had never crossed before "Blink Twice." And it only did because she made it happen. For her daring directorial debut, Kravitz wanted an all-American boy to take on the dark role of her male protagonist. Tatum came to mind. "I wanted to find someone who hadn't played a dark character before, because I think that's exciting to watch," she told The Wall Street Journal in 2022.
Tatum also found that potential transformation interesting. "It's always really intriguing to have someone bring you something that literally no one else has ever thought of you for," he said. When Kravitz and Tatum got to know each other, she was acting as his boss. Interestingly, "Blink Twice" deals with the imbalances in power dynamics that have led to abuse in Hollywood. Even though the film shares some similarities with the Jeffrey Epstein case, she denied it served as the basis for "Blink Twice."
Instead, Kravitz wanted to explore the themes of abuse of power by powerful men. "It's all a metaphor. It's not so literal," she told IndieWire. Her interest in Tatum came from her intuition that he was the exact opposite. "I just knew from 'Magic Mike' and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist," she told Deadline in 2021. Besides, Tatum was a producer, so the power scales weren't totally tipped in her favor.
Zoe Kravitz wants no children while Channing Tatum has one
Zoë Kravitz believes she will probably never want children. But she's set to become a stepmother to Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's daughter, Everly. Kravitz seems to have made her peace with her decision to be childless, admitting that it took a while to embrace it. "For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me," she told Esquire in its August 2024 issue. "I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did."
When she was younger, Kravitz, who turned 35 in December 2023, expected to change her mind. She figured she was just focused on work. "But then one day, you aren't too young anymore," she explained. That might make her home life complicated once she marries Tatum and becomes an official part of Everly's life. Or maybe it doesn't have to be. Kravitz has reportedly developed a bond with Tatum's girl. "Everly is the cutest," a source told People in April 2024.
Given that Kravitz openly discussed her views, she has presumably shared it with Channing — who must be OK with not adding to his brood. But his views on the impact of sharing a child with someone certainly differ from Kravitz's. "To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things other than having a kid with somebody I think," he told People of co-producing "Blink Twice" with Kravitz.
Channing Tatum fanboyed over Zoë Kravitz before knowing her
Channing Tatum may not have started dating Zoë Kravitz until 2021, but he was already a fan — in the most literal sense. That year, Paper magazine shared a screenshot of Tatum's Instagram following list, showing he followed not one but four fan accounts dedicated to Kravitz. Skeptical fans ran to his page to see for themselves. "I just checked, it's true omg," one Instagram user commented. Tatum had a lot to answer for.
And he did. "I have no chill," he told Vanity Fair in 2023. He just wanted to learn more about this interesting person he was set to work with. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know," he admitted. Kravitz, on the other hand, follows none of the fan accounts dedicated to her fiancé. But Tatum's feelings aren't hurt. "If anything, I think it's smarter," he told his "Blink Twice" co-star Naomi Ackie for Vanity Fair's lie detector series. "I think she's smarter."
In his defense, Tatum also follows fan accounts dedicated to himself. "He's got a very loose thumb," Kravitz answered in his place as he struggled to come up with a good excuse for following his own fan pages. "You follow people easily." The lie detector was all over the place. "There's a lot of deception happening," Ackie laughed. Kravitz may have a point, considering Tatum follows more than 3,800 accounts while she follows about 500.
Lenny Kravitz seems more excited about Zoë's wedding that her
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have no set plans for their wedding yet, but Lenny Kravitz seems to be doing his part to expedite the process. "We're going to have a wedding next year," he said on BBC's "Zoe Ball and Friends" podcast in May 2024. But Zoë rolled her eyes when the reporter brought up the timeline proposed by her father in her Esquire interview. "It's literally something we've said in passing," she said. "Like, maybe I said, 'Next year would be cool.'"
Who could blame Lenny, though? He just wants to make his relationship with Tatum official. After all, they seem to be fond of each other. "He's a really great guy. He was raised well. So, you know, he's got manners. He's charming. He's a soulful human being," the "Fly Away" singer told Ball. Tatum has already guaranteed his status within the Kravitz bunch. "He's become part of the family." The actor seems just as eager to officially join them.
In August 2024, Tatum shared a clip of one of Lenny's recent performances to his Instagram stories and revealed the sweet way he addresses his future father-in-law. "Let's go pops!!!" he wrote over the video (via People). Besides his own affinity, Lenny likes Tatum from watching him and his daughter together. "[They] have something that's naturally special, [but] they also do the work. They are dedicated. That's what it's all about," he told People in January 2024.