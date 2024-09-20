Strange Things About Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz's Relationship

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum showed they weren't afraid to be daring right off the bat. On their first Halloween together, they dressed up as characters from Martin Scorsese's iconic "Taxi Driver." The actors embraced the most controversial aspect of the film, with Kravitz dressing up as Iris, a child sex worker played by a real-life 12-year-old Jodie Foster. The couple continued to follow the trend in October 2023, when they drew inspiration from Roman Polanski's horror classic "Rosemary's Baby" for their costumes.

But their Halloween outfits are far from the only strange aspect of Kravitz and Tatum's relationship. The romance between the "Big Little Lies" and the "Magic Mike" stars was unconventional from the start. To begin with, Kravitz had just filed for divorce from Karl Glusman when she was linked to Tatum. Though the relationship probably didn't turn romantic then, it started pretty soon after, showing she moved on pretty fast from her first marriage.

Besides, the relationship took off after Kravitz cast Tatum in a film she was directing, meaning she was his boss. They also have some differing views on family. While the "Blink Twice" director stated she has no interest in bearing children, the "She's the Man" actor is a proud father to a daughter. Kravitz might not have chosen motherhood, but she agreed to step into stepmotherhood when she became engaged to Tatum in 2023. Kravitz and Tatum are one of Hollywood's it couples, but that doesn't mean their relationship is free of peculiarities.