The Reason Channing Tatum Wasn't Available After Jenna Dewan Gave Birth To Their Daughter

When Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced that they were headed for Splitsville in April 2018, the world came to an end for die-hard "Step-Up" romantics. They kept the reason for their breakup vague and promised to do right by their daughter, Everly, but the writing was on the wall. In October 2018, Dewan made it official and filed for divorce from her "Magic Mike" heartthrob husband, per E! News. And while they seemingly agreed that their marriage was over, they struggled with custody arrangements that would suit both.

According to The Sun (via the Mirror), the former couple reached a 50/50 custody agreement in 2020. Dewan has Everly from Monday to Wednesday, while Tatum has her until Friday. They then alternate weekends with their daughter in a seemingly fair split. However, Dewan wasn't too happy when her ex violated lockdown rules during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. They allegedly, again, sought the court's help as they tried to navigate the murky waters of shared custodial rights of a minor child. In April, Tatum approached the court for a trial date because they still need to resolve "child support, spousal support, and division of property" issues, per Radar Online.

And while many initially thought that Tatum and Dewan were #coparentinggoals, it seems as if beneath the glitz and glamor, they were struggling all along. Let's take a closer look at their relationship, especially what happened right after Dewan gave birth to Everly in 2013.