The Obvious Red Flags Billy Ray Cyrus' Marriage To Firerose Would Never Last

Billy Ray Cyrus may have thought that Firerose would be his happy ending following his divorce from Tish Cyrus, whom he was married to for about 30 years, but he was wrong. Roughly seven months after the couple tied the knot, Cyrus has filed to divorce and annul his union with the Australian singer. According to People, the star cited "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the basis for the divorce. However, Cyrus also petitioned to have the entire union annulled because of fraud, though his filings did not reveal what exactly he feels Firerose has defrauded him of.

This is a heartbreaking conclusion after a sweet start to their marital journey. Shortly after their wedding, the couple took to Instagram to celebrate their nuptials. Alongside a gorgeous shot of their wedding photos, Cyrus wrote, "10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. ... For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus... I now pronounce you husband and wife that was the sacred moment our new forever began."

However, there was always a question mark next to the couple's relationship, thanks to a couple of glaringly obvious red flags.