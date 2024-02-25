Strange Things About Tish Cyrus And Dominic Purcell's Marriage

Unconventional relationships aren't unique to Hollywood, but even so, Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's marriage is unusual. Tish was previously married to country musician Billy Ray Cyrus, and the duo's behavior often raised eyebrows. Per People, Tish and Billy Ray reconciled after twice filing for divorce, only to split for good in 2022. Appearing on a 2024 episode of "Call Me Daddy" (via Us Weekly), Tish told host Alex Cooper that she and her ex spent two years living apart during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think I did stay [in the marriage] so long out of fear. Literal fear of being alone," Tish explained. "I met [Billy Ray] when I [was] 24. So I, like, grew up ... [and] he was such a huge part of that."

While Miley Cyrus' mom was clear that there was "disrespect" in her marriage to Billy Ray, she believes that her current husband — actor Dominic Purcell — is her soulmate. After bonding early on over their respective children, Purcell proposed in April 2023, via Us Weekly. It's a fairytale ending for Tish, who didn't plan on remarrying after Billy Ray, but it's not without its unique quirks. For example, Tish flirted with Purcell while she was married to Billy Ray, moving on with the "Prison Break" star at lightning speed. It's also a relationship that has divided the Cyrus clan. From their unconventional beginnings, to the fact Purcell once dated a celebrity young enough to be Tish's daughter, there's lots to unpack about their relationship.