Strange Things About Tish Cyrus And Dominic Purcell's Marriage
Unconventional relationships aren't unique to Hollywood, but even so, Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's marriage is unusual. Tish was previously married to country musician Billy Ray Cyrus, and the duo's behavior often raised eyebrows. Per People, Tish and Billy Ray reconciled after twice filing for divorce, only to split for good in 2022. Appearing on a 2024 episode of "Call Me Daddy" (via Us Weekly), Tish told host Alex Cooper that she and her ex spent two years living apart during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think I did stay [in the marriage] so long out of fear. Literal fear of being alone," Tish explained. "I met [Billy Ray] when I [was] 24. So I, like, grew up ... [and] he was such a huge part of that."
While Miley Cyrus' mom was clear that there was "disrespect" in her marriage to Billy Ray, she believes that her current husband — actor Dominic Purcell — is her soulmate. After bonding early on over their respective children, Purcell proposed in April 2023, via Us Weekly. It's a fairytale ending for Tish, who didn't plan on remarrying after Billy Ray, but it's not without its unique quirks. For example, Tish flirted with Purcell while she was married to Billy Ray, moving on with the "Prison Break" star at lightning speed. It's also a relationship that has divided the Cyrus clan. From their unconventional beginnings, to the fact Purcell once dated a celebrity young enough to be Tish's daughter, there's lots to unpack about their relationship.
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell were unconventional from the start
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell might be the poster children for unconventional relationship beginnings. In a February 2024 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast (via Us Weekly), Tish revealed that she'd thought of Purcell as her "hall pass." Even while she was still with Billy Ray Cyrus, she felt it was "heartbreaking" she hadn't ended up with the actor. It sounds like there was a history between the two of them, and indeed, Tish shared that Purcell had DM'ed her back in 2016. "I had followed him on Instagram and he DM'ed me and just said, 'Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you're super cool and ... you're doing such a great job with your family.' ... I didn't see it for a year." Unsurprisingly, this message didn't sit well with Purcell's then-girlfriend, who apparently blocked Tish on Instagram. After splitting with Billy Ray, and upon realizing she was no longer blocked, Tish reached out to ask Purcell to lunch.
From there, the pair moved at lightning fast speed. Tish and Purcell ended up out at a pub where they "[made] out for like three hours," as Tish told host Alex Cooper (via E! News). "The next day, he was like, 'Yeah, I love ya.' And I was like 'I love you too,'" Tish added. It was unconventional enough that Tish's oldest daughter Brandi Cyrus was concerned. "I'm like, 'Mom, we don't know this guy,'" she said.
Tish's marriage to Dominic Purcell has divided the Cyrus clan
You know it's a strange relationship when half of your kids don't approve of your significant other. In the wake of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' split, they both moved on quickly with other people, leaving their kids to choose sides. As Buzzfeed News noted, two of Tish's children, Noah and Braison Cyrus, weren't present at her 2023 wedding to Purcell. In fact, Noah and Braison went out of their way to tell people that they didn't go on purpose, with Noah even shading her mom by wearing a T-shirt with Billy Ray's face on it. This came on the heels of Noah previously blocking Tish on Instagram.
According to OK! Magazine, Noah and Braison "don't approve" of her marriage to Purcell. A source told the outlet, "They love their mom, but it's been super difficult for them to get used to her with anyone but their dad." Understandably, this has been hard for Tish. "It broke her heart that Noah and Braison skipped her big day," the insider added.
Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is all aboard Team Tish. In 2024, Miley — who did attend her mom's nuptials, along with her half-sister Brandi Cyrus, and half-brother Trace Cyrus — very much excluded her dad from her Grammy acceptance speech. Specifically, she thanked "my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look," and added, "I don't think I forgot anyone." So, not her dad then!
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's PDA
Currently, Tish Cyrus is 56 years old while Dominic Purcell is 54. But this hasn't stopped the couple from acting like teenagers, or newlyweds who haven't been in long-term relationships before. Cue Cyrus's over-the-top bachelorette party, which she called her "Tishelorette." In June 2023, Cyrus jetted off to Italy for the celebrations, where she was joined by her husband-to-be. Purcell also gushed over Cyrus in an Instagram post of the two of them, captioning it, "This one. Most beautiful. Most beautiful human. Love ya." And let's be real — Purcell is pretty much always gushing over Cyrus on social media. In a June 2023 post, he called her "the love of my life," reiterating how beautiful she is in September and January 2024 posts. "To the hottest woman on earth my stunningly beautiful wife," he wrote in a February post.
Meanwhile, Tish is no less effusive. In addition to sharing photos of herself passionately kissing her hubby, Tish has spoken glowingly about Purcell. "He just encourages me to fly," she told People in 2024. "He is just like, 'You're the funniest, you're the prettiest, you're the sweetest ... just show the world who you are.' It has just empowered me in such a way that I've never felt before."
Unconventional though this couple may be, it's clear they're very happy together. Cheers to true love!