We Finally Know The Reason Billy Ray And Tish Cyrus Got A Divorce

Tish Cyrus revealed the reason behind her "Achy Breaky Heart" and why she split from Billy Ray Cyrus. The couple were married for 30 years, but that didn't mean their relationship was picture-perfect. In fact, the couple attempted to divorce twice in their 30-year marriage.

The first attempted split came in 2010 when the "Old Town Road" singer filed for divorce, but they never went through with it, per Hollywood Life. In 2011, Billy Ray told People (via NBC News) he was focusing on repairing his relationship with his family. He said, "It is very important to me to work on mending my family right now." Although it seemed like Billy Ray and Tish's relationship was back on track, it wouldn't last. In June 2013, Tish attempted to pull the plug on their relationship, but a month later, the couple were back together. Fast-forward nine years, and divorce was back on the table.

In April 2022, Tish filed for divorce, and while many thought the split wouldn't last, considering the two previous attempted divorces, it did. The couple released a joint statement to People sharing, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts." The couple has remained relatively quiet about their split, but now Tish is spilling the details of why she and Billy Ray decided to get a divorce.