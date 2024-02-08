We Finally Know The Reason Billy Ray And Tish Cyrus Got A Divorce
Tish Cyrus revealed the reason behind her "Achy Breaky Heart" and why she split from Billy Ray Cyrus. The couple were married for 30 years, but that didn't mean their relationship was picture-perfect. In fact, the couple attempted to divorce twice in their 30-year marriage.
The first attempted split came in 2010 when the "Old Town Road" singer filed for divorce, but they never went through with it, per Hollywood Life. In 2011, Billy Ray told People (via NBC News) he was focusing on repairing his relationship with his family. He said, "It is very important to me to work on mending my family right now." Although it seemed like Billy Ray and Tish's relationship was back on track, it wouldn't last. In June 2013, Tish attempted to pull the plug on their relationship, but a month later, the couple were back together. Fast-forward nine years, and divorce was back on the table.
In April 2022, Tish filed for divorce, and while many thought the split wouldn't last, considering the two previous attempted divorces, it did. The couple released a joint statement to People sharing, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts." The couple has remained relatively quiet about their split, but now Tish is spilling the details of why she and Billy Ray decided to get a divorce.
Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus were in different places – literally
Tish Cyrus is finally shedding some light on why she and Billy Ray Cyrus called it quits in 2022. Tish appeared on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast and revealed the beginning of the end started during the pandemic, when the musician was living in Tennessee while she stayed in California. "I mean, like Molly and Noah are young ... They need their mom. And so I stayed in California, and he stayed in Tennessee," she explained. "And I really, during that period, just took a really good hard look at life, my life and like, what was I going to do?" The distance opened up Tish's eyes as she realized they didn't fit in each other's lives anymore.
Cooper then asked Tish why she didn't divorce the "Achy Break Heart" singer earlier, and she revealed she was scared of being alone. "I think I did stay so long out of fear, literal fear of being alone, you know," Tish said, adding that meeting Cyrus in her early 20s meant she'd forgotten how to navigate life solo. Once she was alone, however, Tish realized it wasn't as bad as she thought, and the "weight of the world" was off her shoulders. And she wouldn't be alone for long — in November 2022, Tish met Dominic Purcell, and the pair got married the following year. Clearly, even though she might have been terrified to split from Billy Ray, it led her to an even happier ending.