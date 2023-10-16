Weird Things About Billy Ray Cyrus And Firerose's Relationship

When Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus announced their divorce in April 2022, neither party wasted any time in moving on. In August 2023, Tish tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell, and Billy Ray wed Australian singer-songwriter Firerose two months later, following a 2022 proposal. "Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you ... wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you,'" Firerose recalled to People of the special moment.

A few months between a divorce and an engagement is definitely unconventional, and the surprise timing of everything sparked rumors that Billy Ray's kids weren't happy about his quickie engagement to Firerose. However, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer reminded fans that he and Tish had emotionally thrown in the towel long before their divorce was public news. For example, Tish's court documents revealed that she and her ex hadn't lived together for two years prior. "Everyone knew that ... relationship was over a long time ago. Everybody's turning the page. It's been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change," Billy Ray explained to People.

Still, even if his kids do approve of his new relationship, there's no denying that Firerose and Billy Ray's union is a strange one. From their thirty-year age gap to their unusual meet-cute to the fact Billy Ray didn't propose with a traditional engagement ring, here are some of the weirdest things about the couple's relationship.