Billy Ray Cyrus Took A Non-Traditional Approach To Firerose Proposal
Billy Ray Cyrus decided to propose to singer Firerose in an unconventional manner. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer's previous wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce (for the third time) in April 2022, per Us Weekly. After this report, the couple offered a joint statement addressing their separation. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the pair said in a statement sent to People. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
Months later, in September, the news outlet revealed that Billy Ray had begun dating Firerose since this split from Tish. At the time, rumors began to swirl that Cyrus had big relationship news to share — specifically, that the couple had become engaged due to Firerose wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger in a social media image. Rumors continued when an October 18 Instagram selfie showed Firerose again wearing the engagement ring while resting her hand on her beau's chest for a selfie. Now, the pair has opened up about their current relationship status.
Billy Ray Cyrus popped the question to Firerose without a ring or getting on one knee
Billy Ray Cyrus asked Firerose to be his wife with a simple, yet unorthodox approach. The couple officially confirmed their engagement in an interview with People on November 16, 2022. During the chat, Firerose, 34, detailed how Cyrus, 61, asked her to marry him without a ring or getting down on one knee. Instead, Cyrus popped the question, then expressed his desire to "be with [Firerose] forever." Firerose explained: "Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you.' He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'" The news outlet additionally wrote that after this, Firerose selected a diamond and designed the engagement ring she now wears.
Cyrus also spoke of his admiration for his fiancee, saying to People, "She's the real deal." In addition to discussing their romance publicly, the two have also just released a song they made together called "Time," as Cyrus revealed on Instagram, writing, "Excited for you to hear this special song. Available everywhere now!" Cyrus and Firerose haven't yet detailed any wedding plans, so time will tell when the musicians will tie the knot.