Billy Ray Cyrus Took A Non-Traditional Approach To Firerose Proposal

Billy Ray Cyrus decided to propose to singer Firerose in an unconventional manner. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer's previous wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce (for the third time) in April 2022, per Us Weekly. After this report, the couple offered a joint statement addressing their separation. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the pair said in a statement sent to People. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

Months later, in September, the news outlet revealed that Billy Ray had begun dating Firerose since this split from Tish. At the time, rumors began to swirl that Cyrus had big relationship news to share — specifically, that the couple had become engaged due to Firerose wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger in a social media image. Rumors continued when an October 18 Instagram selfie showed Firerose again wearing the engagement ring while resting her hand on her beau's chest for a selfie. Now, the pair has opened up about their current relationship status.