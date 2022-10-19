Billy Ray Cyrus Proves His Love Is The Real Deal With Firerose's Engagement Ring - Exclusive

No sooner did we recover from the knowledge that Billy Ray Cyrus had divorced his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, than we learned that the country music singer and father of Miley Cyrus is apparently engaged again. Billy Ray collaborated with up-and-coming country music artist Firerose on the single "New Day" back in 2021, though they'd apparently known each other for years. Firerose describes Billy Ray as her "longtime pal and mentor" on her official website, and she told Ryan Seacrest in an interview that they first met over 10 years ago on the set of "Hannah Montana" (via YouTube).

The fact that these two were dating became clear as soon as they started making almost daily appearances on one another's Instagram grids. Then, on October 18, they jointly posted a series of selfies in which Firerose is wearing an absolutely gargantuan engagement ring. Sure, this relationship seems to have moved pretty fast, but if love can be expressed in carats, Cyrus is showing a whole lot of love.

Just ask engagement ring expert Zack Stone — which we did.