Billy Ray Cyrus Appears To Have Taken The Next Step With Girlfriend Firerose
Many fans were soothing their achy breaky hearts on April 6 when Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from longtime hubby Billy Ray Cyrus, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the demise of their union. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the pair had not "cohabited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years." But that's not all, it was also reported that Tish was requesting an "equitable division and distribution of all marital assets" and filed a restraining order that prohibited either party from moving around or hiding any assets. In short: Tish didn't want any funny business. Yikes.
Still, things seemed cordial between the pair when they released a joint statement to People on April 11. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the statement began. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the couple penned before vowing that they would always be family.
And now it appears that Billy Ray's new path involves taking a big step with his girlfriend Firerose...
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are showing off her diamond ring
He's not cryin' anymore!
Antennas went up everywhere on September 8 when Billy Ray Cyrus' new girlfriend, Australian singer and songwriter Firerose, was spotted rocking a large and in charge diamond ring on Instagram. "Good 4 you Billy ray! That smile looks good on you! And that ring!" one eagle-eyed fan pointed out in the comments section. And while Cyrus and Firerose initially remained mum on the topic, a new post seems to confirm what everyone suspected all along.
On October 18, Cyrus and Firerose posted a joint photo of the couple all cuddled up together while enjoying the fall foliage... with the aforementioned diamond ring front and center on Firerose's left hand. "Happy Autumn" the couple penned along with an orange heart emoji. As one can imagine, shortly after the couple hit "share" many took to social media to let their thoughts be known. And while many of the messages were congratulatory, others weren't quite as supportive. "Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to a girl who is one year younger than Miley who he allegedly met on the set of Hannah Montana I literally want to puke and die," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another bewildered user wrote, "Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged???? Wtf happened to Trish [sic]?" So uhh, anyway... Congrats to the happy couple!