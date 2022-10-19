Billy Ray Cyrus Appears To Have Taken The Next Step With Girlfriend Firerose

Many fans were soothing their achy breaky hearts on April 6 when Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from longtime hubby Billy Ray Cyrus, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the demise of their union. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the pair had not "cohabited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years." But that's not all, it was also reported that Tish was requesting an "equitable division and distribution of all marital assets" and filed a restraining order that prohibited either party from moving around or hiding any assets. In short: Tish didn't want any funny business. Yikes.

Still, things seemed cordial between the pair when they released a joint statement to People on April 11. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the statement began. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the couple penned before vowing that they would always be family.

And now it appears that Billy Ray's new path involves taking a big step with his girlfriend Firerose...