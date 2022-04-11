Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Cyrus Splits With Billy Ray After Nearly 30 Years
It's been a tough couple of years for Miley Cyrus. Her marriage to Liam Hemsworth ended in divorce in August 2019 after just 7 months. Before tying the knot, Miley shared she'd learned an important lesson about marriage from her parents. "Nothing and no one stays the same. Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!" she told Cosmopolitan.
Miley admitted that, despite dating on and off for 10-years (via Seventeen), she may not have married the Marvel actor if their house hadn't burned down in the California wildfires. "[I loved] him very, very, very much and still do as well," she tweeted in December 2020. However, Miley's opened up more to her fans about her brief marriage. During Miley's performance at Lollapalooza Brazil in April 2022, a gay couple got engaged onstage. Miley congratulated the happy couple, shouting, "Yasss! Forever b****, yasss!"
"Congratulations! Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a f***ing disaster," she said to the happy couple. Miley also tweeted out a clip of the declaration to her 46.7 million followers. Following her split from Hemsworth, Miley turned to her close family for comfort and support. "Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family," she captioned a black and white Instagram picture of the Cyrus family. Sadly, Miley Cyrus' mom Tish Cyrus has announced she's splitting with Billy Ray after nearly 30 years together.
Are Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus really over?
TMZ first reported that Miley Cyrus' mom Tish Cyrus had split from Billy Ray after nearly 30 years. Tish filed for divorce in Tennessee in early April 2022. The court documents state that "irreconcilable differences" led to the break-up. Tish alleges that she hasn't lived with Billy Ray for over two years, and she's requesting half of the couple's "marital assets." Their five children are all of adult age, so there will not be a custody battle.
Billy Ray was noticeably absent from the family Christmas photo Tish posted on Instagram over the holidays. In the comments section, fans of the couple had already begun to speculate that they were heading for a break-up. "Please don't split. I don't know you, but I was a great fan of your family, and millions more looked at you. Please find a common understanding in an American tradition [sic] ways, not like everyone else," one fan pleaded.
Per NY Daily News, the couple has previously filed for divorce twice: Billy Ray filed in 2010 and Tish filed in 2013 but managed to reunite both times. After the first reconciliation, Billy Ray opened up about their relationship difficulties to Piers Morgan. The country singer admitted marriage had been difficult right from the get-go. Before walking down the aisle, Tish was pregnant with Miley and at the same time, another woman was pregnant with Billy Ray's son, Cody. He had to decide which of the women he would marry, which had made for "quite an interesting situation," as he put it.