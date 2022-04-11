Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Cyrus Splits With Billy Ray After Nearly 30 Years

It's been a tough couple of years for Miley Cyrus. Her marriage to Liam Hemsworth ended in divorce in August 2019 after just 7 months. Before tying the knot, Miley shared she'd learned an important lesson about marriage from her parents. "Nothing and no one stays the same. Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!" she told Cosmopolitan.

Miley admitted that, despite dating on and off for 10-years (via Seventeen), she may not have married the Marvel actor if their house hadn't burned down in the California wildfires. "[I loved] him very, very, very much and still do as well," she tweeted in December 2020. However, Miley's opened up more to her fans about her brief marriage. During Miley's performance at Lollapalooza Brazil in April 2022, a gay couple got engaged onstage. Miley congratulated the happy couple, shouting, "Yasss! Forever b****, yasss!"

"Congratulations! Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a f***ing disaster," she said to the happy couple. Miley also tweeted out a clip of the declaration to her 46.7 million followers. Following her split from Hemsworth, Miley turned to her close family for comfort and support. "Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family," she captioned a black and white Instagram picture of the Cyrus family. Sadly, Miley Cyrus' mom Tish Cyrus has announced she's splitting with Billy Ray after nearly 30 years together.