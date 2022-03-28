Miley Cyrus Has Choice Words About Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus may no longer be married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, but that doesn't mean the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker is afraid to address their failed union.

As noted by Cosmopolitan, the former couple met in June 2009 while working on the movie "The Last Song" together. During an interview on "The Graham Norton Show," Cyrus revealed their first kiss happened while filming a scene for the film. During their on-and-off relationship, Cyrus wrote and released a song titled "Malibu," and admitted to Billboard in 2017 that it was a love song about the "Isn't It Romantic" actor. "They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?" she stated. As for their reason for splitting in 2013, Cyrus revealed she was going through a big change in her life at the time. "And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore'," she said.

Cyrus and Hemsworth eventually reunited and tied the knot on December 23, 2018, according to Harper's Bazaar. However, a decade after their first meeting, Cyrus' reps told People the duo was no longer together the following August. Now years after parting ways, Cyrus has more to say about their marriage.