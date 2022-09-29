Why Fans Think Billy Ray Cyrus Has Major Relationship News

After a tumultuous 28-year marriage to his first wife, Billy Ray Cyrus may have finally given his "achy breaky heart" to a new lady. Although his daughters may be more known for their sad love songs (Noah Cyrus's devastating "July" comes to mind), their country-crooning father has had some relationship drama of his own.

In April, Us Weekly reported that Tish Cyrus, mother of Miley and four other Cyrus kids, had filed for divorce after nearly three decades with Billy Ray. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and noted that she has not been living with her husband. The outlet also noted the fact that this is the third time the couple has started divorce proceedings, with the first filing coming from Billy Ray all the way back in 2010.

As the divorce moves forward, the Disney Channel dad has moved on with Firerose, an Australian singer with whom he collaborated in August 2021. Although the exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, Firerose shared in an interview that she first met Billy Ray on the set of "Hannah Montana" a decade prior. "[He's] been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since," she shared. Now, new Instagram pics have some suspecting that they've taken things to the next level.