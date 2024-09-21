Why Ben Affleck Says His Divorce From Jennifer Garner Is His Biggest Regret

Ben Affleck's been tangled up with more Jennifers than most, and none of those love stories quite ended with the happily ever after he was probably hoping for. His on-again, off-again romance with Jennifer Lopez had not one but two chances, only for the whole thing to crash and burn — again— this time in divorce, leaving fans more confused than ever. Then there's Jennifer Garner, his other Jennifer — and the one who still stings the most. Affleck's made it clear: of all his high-profile breakups, it's the one with Garner that really haunts him. According to him, he's got no one to blame but himself.

Affleck and Garner met on the set of "Pearl Harbor" back in 2001 and reunited for "Daredevil" two years later. But it wasn't until 2004 that they finally became an item, and by 2005, they were married. Over the next decade, they became parents to three kids — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Then, right after hitting their 10th wedding anniversary, they blindsided fans with a joint breakup statement: "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time."

Despite the divorce, Affleck and Garner have kept things impressively friendly, co-parenting like pros as Affleck moved on and eventually remarried. But to this day, Affleck still regrets how things ended with Garner — not because he still harbors feelings for her, but because, in true Affleck fashion, he knows he's the one who ruined it all.