Chilling Resurfaced Ben Affleck Interview Has Us Taking Jennifer Lopez's Side In Their Split
And just like that, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have called it quits — again. The couple, who rekindled their romance nearly two decades after their first attempt at love ended in disaster, have officially parted ways. What was supposed to be their happily ever after has turned into yet another heartbreak. And, judging by that resurfaced interview where Affleck basically shrugged off the idea of relationships, well, no one should be surprised.
News of Bennifer 2.0 hitting the brakes dropped in August 2024, when Lopez reportedly filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the key reason. To really drive the point home, she's also reportedly ditched "Affleck" right then and there. Rumor has it that she bent over backward trying to make things work, but her efforts were wasted on what might have been a doomed marriage from the start. According to Page Six, the trouble started brewing during their honeymoon in Italy, where Affleck apparently had grown exasperated over paparazzi following them. "They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life. He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time," a source said.
Meanwhile, their close circle claimed that the real issue is that they're polar opposites who were never truly compatible. "She's super public and is more social, and he's more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home," an insider told People. On top of that, Affleck is said to have "mood swings" that create tension not just for Lopez but everyone around them. But if Affleck's track record is anything to go by, these so-called "mood swings" might just be an excuse to bolt.
Affleck revealed that he's a bad communicator — and it looks like he hasn't changed
The Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez fell for in the 2000s and the one she hoped had changed? Turns out, not much difference there after all. As news of Bennifer 2.0's split made the rounds, an old 1999 Playboy interview with Affleck resurfaced — and it might just explain why this marriage crashed and burned, too.
Back then, fresh off his "Good Will Hunting" and "Armageddon" fame, Affleck got real about his not-so-great track record with relationships. Shockingly candid, he admitted he was usually the one at fault, revealing that most of his exes were "pissed off" at him for being conflict-avoidant and finding sneaky ways to make them pull the plug. "I think what happens is, I end up wanting to be out of the relationship," he said, saying that instead of communicating any issues, he'd just go with the flow until he couldn't stand it anymore. "Then I create some incident or do something or just don't call. And then she's pissed. And I can't necessarily blame her at that point since I've developed such a passive-aggressive rage that I have no sympathy and tell her, 'Well of course I didn't call you. If you weren't such a nagging, shrewish harpy I'd call you,'" he added. "But that hopefully is something I'm growing out of."
And now, history has officially repeated itself with Bennifer 2.0. Only this time, Lopez was the one to throw in the towel. "She was done waiting," a source told People. Looks like Affleck's hope of "growing out" of those old habits never really materialized after all.