Tragic Details About Hallmark Star Andie MacDowell

The following article includes discussions of mental health, alcohol addiction, and domestic violence.

Andie MacDowell transformed from a regular Southern girl to a Golden Globe-nominated actor, but her journey was far from easy. MacDowell's small-town upbringing in South Carolina included a lot of hardships, some of which went on to influence her work. Throughout her career, MacDowell has played complex characters that often paralleled her own experiences. In "Maid," MacDowell's relationship with Margaret Qualley – her daughter onscreen and off — at times reflected that.

"Paula is lovable because she's broken," she told The Washington Post of her character. "[When] she does wrong, she's not really in control of that. She hasn't gotten the help she needs, so she's acting out because she's unwell." MacDowell's family dynamics were a lot like that. She grew up with an absent, sometimes violent father who was unable to cope with her mother's mental health and alcohol addiction. Given her circumstances, MacDowell had to grow up fast.

Luckily, MacDowell was able to break the cycle and give her children a much healthier environment in which to grow up. That's, at least partially, because she harbors no resentment toward her parents. Instead, she absorbed the positives of their influence and embraced their faults with compassion. In different ways, her parents were the product — and victim — of their flawed times. But MacDowell turned a complicated upbringing into a fruitful life in the spotlight. From dealing with her father's absence to feeling responsible for a mentally ill mother and living with a chronic condition, MacDowell has endured a lot.