Andie Macdowell Looks Absolutely Fantastic As She Styles Her Natural Gray Hair On The Red Carpet

Legendary actor Andi MacDowell's name has once again landed on the tip of tongues everywhere after portraying the role of mother to her real-life 27-year-old daughter, Margaret Qualley in Netflix's limited series, "Maid."

"Paula is lovable because she's broken," MacDowell told The Washington Post about her deeply-layered character, Paula. "[When] she does wrong, she's not really in control of that. She hasn't gotten the help she needs, so she's acting out because she's unwell. And her cruelty comes from that place, but she's not malicious — not that it's an excuse, because she does have the responsibility of being a mother and she does fail in that area," she continued. Fortunately for this mother-daughter duo, art does not imitate life. "The nature of our relationship on-screen is entirely different from our real life," MacDowell said.

But make no mistake the mother-daughter relationship that played out on Netflix's small screen isn't the only thing that had viewers talking! Fans of the series were also enamored with the new look MacDowell was sporting...