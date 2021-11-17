Andie Macdowell Looks Absolutely Fantastic As She Styles Her Natural Gray Hair On The Red Carpet
Legendary actor Andi MacDowell's name has once again landed on the tip of tongues everywhere after portraying the role of mother to her real-life 27-year-old daughter, Margaret Qualley in Netflix's limited series, "Maid."
"Paula is lovable because she's broken," MacDowell told The Washington Post about her deeply-layered character, Paula. "[When] she does wrong, she's not really in control of that. She hasn't gotten the help she needs, so she's acting out because she's unwell. And her cruelty comes from that place, but she's not malicious — not that it's an excuse, because she does have the responsibility of being a mother and she does fail in that area," she continued. Fortunately for this mother-daughter duo, art does not imitate life. "The nature of our relationship on-screen is entirely different from our real life," MacDowell said.
But make no mistake the mother-daughter relationship that played out on Netflix's small screen isn't the only thing that had viewers talking! Fans of the series were also enamored with the new look MacDowell was sporting...
Andie MacDowell likes to compare herself to George Clooney
Gray hair, don't care! As reported by Daily Mail, talented thespian Andie MacDowell had heads turning everywhere when she arrived at the 2021 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California rocking a long black evening gown, a tasteful statement necklace, and chic silver locks to boot!
MacDowell first debuted her salt and pepper strands at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. "At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked badass with my gray hair," MacDowell explained to Vogue about her new 'do. "When I pulled it up in a bun, all you could see was the salt and pepper, which is what I am, you know, dark and silver. I like to compare myself to George Clooney because why not? I've been saying for a while now it was time for me, personally, to make that transition because I felt like it was appropriate for my personality and just who I am," she continued.
Move over, Clooney! There's a new silver fox in Tinseltown!