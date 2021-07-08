Andie MacDowell Shows Off Her New Gorgeous Look

Actor Andie MacDowell showed off a gorgeous new look on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The "Groundhog Day" star debuted her natural gray hair and her voluminous curls at the premiere of the musical film "Annette," which stars Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver. The look was complemented by MacDowell's aquatic blue Prada gown with intricate black beadwork tasseled at the waist and stunning metallic light green eyeshadow.

MacDowell was joined on the red carpet by actor Helen Mirren, who seems to also embrace her age by not coloring her naturally white hair. Yet it was MacDowell's famous daughters, Rainey and Margaret Qualley, who she says inspired her to rock her silver locks instead of dyeing them. "I wasn't coloring my hair and you could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked badass," The "Green Card" actor told Drew Barrymore (via W Magazine). "So I went for it, and I'm loving it...It's not that I'm letting myself go, I don't think of it that way."

It's clear that MacDowell was feeling her new look, as she posted a photo from the red carpet on her Instagram with the caption, "Thank you for making me chic." Other celebrities clearly took notice of MacDowell's transformation. Actor Kate Bosworth commented "Stunner" on the photo, and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rina, wrote, "QUEEN!!!!" Model Helena Christensen also commented, "You're such a stunning beauty." This isn't the first time that MacDowell has taken a stand against youth-centric beauty standards, though.