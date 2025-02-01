Tiger Woods And Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren's Behavior Post-Divorce Confirms What We Suspected
Tiger Woods' 2009 cheating scandal was one of the biggest headlines of its time and will be remembered for years. So, it's no shock that his marriage to Elin Nordegren went horribly wrong not long after. After being caught having an affair with Rachel Uchitel, he and his then-wife made headlines when they famously fought outside their home, resulting in Tiger crashing his car and ending up unconscious. Since then, it was revealed that the golf pro had cheated on Nordegren with multiple women, and the two divorced in 2010.
Despite the disastrous ending to their marriage, it looks like Tiger and Nordegren are on good terms now. In a video captured by Golf on CBS, the ESPY Award winner competed at the PNC Championship, where he was joined by his son, Charlie Woods, and daughter, Sam Woods. Nordegren was also present, and she was seen giving her ex-husband a warm hug on the 18th hole. "So awesome seeing Tiger and Elin co-parent together," a fan commented. Another pointed out, "Tiger still says she is one of his best friends. I imagine she is a terrific co parent." Although the pro golfer's career was never the same after his scandal, Tiger managed to revive his relationship with Nordegren, and just a few years after their divorce, he did indeed admit that she was his best friend.
Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren's relationship is better than ever
Sadly, part of the reason for Tiger Woods' flailing career post-scandal was his extensive injuries, but his improved relationship with Elin Nordegren was a silver lining. In a 2015 interview with Time, he shared, "Having the relationship that I have now with her is fantastic. She's one of my best friends. We're able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids. I wish I would have known that back then." Woods added that he took full responsibility for his actions and even told their kids that the divorce was his fault. "I was to blame, and so I'm taking initiative with the kids. I'd rather have it come from me, as the source. And I can tell them absolutely everything, so they hear it from me," he stated.
Woods never remarried after the divorce, but Nordegren moved on with retired NFL pro Jordan Cameron, with whom she shares her kids Zeta, Freya, and Arthur Cameron. Along with her kids with Woods, they also co-parent Jordan's son Tristan, whom he had from a prior relationship. "Elin always wanted a big family and loved the idea of a house filled with kids. ... She has that now, living her sweetest dream," a source close to Nordegren told People. As for the former model and her ex, the insider shared, "Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well."