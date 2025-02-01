Tiger Woods And Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren's Behavior Post-Divorce Confirms What We Suspected

Sadly, part of the reason for Tiger Woods' flailing career post-scandal was his extensive injuries, but his improved relationship with Elin Nordegren was a silver lining. In a 2015 interview with Time, he shared, "Having the relationship that I have now with her is fantastic. She's one of my best friends. We're able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids. I wish I would have known that back then." Woods added that he took full responsibility for his actions and even told their kids that the divorce was his fault. "I was to blame, and so I'm taking initiative with the kids. I'd rather have it come from me, as the source. And I can tell them absolutely everything, so they hear it from me," he stated.

Woods never remarried after the divorce, but Nordegren moved on with retired NFL pro Jordan Cameron, with whom she shares her kids Zeta, Freya, and Arthur Cameron. Along with her kids with Woods, they also co-parent Jordan's son Tristan, whom he had from a prior relationship. "Elin always wanted a big family and loved the idea of a house filled with kids. ... She has that now, living her sweetest dream," a source close to Nordegren told People. As for the former model and her ex, the insider shared, "Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well."