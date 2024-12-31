Inside Elin Nordegren's Post-Tiger Woods Relationship With Jordan Cameron

Following a very public messy divorce from Tiger Woods, Elin Nordegren was able to move on and find love. Initially, after her 2010 divorce, she became a neighbor and friend with billionaire Chris Cline, and the two started dating in 2013. The pair was together until they split in 2017. That same year, Nordegren started dating retired Miami Dolphins tight end Jordan Cameron. The couple was able to keep their relationship private until it was announced in June 2019 that Nordegren was expecting a child with the former NFL player. Around that time is when details about their relationship started to trickle in.

News of Nordegren's pregnancy spread when she showed off her baby bump while attending a flag football game for her son Charlie Woods in June 2019. According to a source who spoke to Page Six at that time, Nordegren had met her baby daddy at Art Basel a couple of years earlier. "Elin is very private, she has been dating Jordan for a number of years, and they have kept their relationship very under wraps," the insider told the outlet. Reports indicated that the couple was excited about the pregnancy. "Her friends are so happy for her because he is wonderful," the Page Six source added.

Later that year, Nordegren gave birth to her first child with Cameron, a son named Arthur. The family made a rare public appearance together when they attended one of her son, Charlie Wood's, soccer matches in October 2019 and brought the newborn along. Perhaps having experienced her fill of being featured in tabloids during her divorce, Nordegren and Cameron decided to maintain their privacy even as their family expanded.