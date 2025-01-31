Philip Seymour Hoffman's Autopsy Report Is Unbelievably Sad

Some celebs struggle with addiction issues in secret, but not Philip Seymour Hoffman. While speaking with The Guardian in 2011, he opened up about the substance use issues he faced during his early adulthood. "It was pretty bad, you know what I mean. And I know, deep down, I still look at the idea of drinking with the same ferocity that I did back then," he said. "It's still pretty tangible." He continued, "I went to rehab and you know ... I had no interest in drinking in moderation. And I still don't. Just because all that time's passed doesn't mean maybe it was just a phase. That's you know, that's who I am." Despite Hoffman's acknowledgment of his dependency, he'd been clean for over two decades.

Hoffman's sobriety didn't last. In January 2018, Hoffman's longtime partner Mimi O'Donnell, who mothered his three kids, detailed the agony of watching the star descend into substance use after years of being sober. "The first tangible sign came when, out of nowhere, Phil said to me, 'I've been thinking I want to try to have a drink again. What do you think?' O'Donnell told Vogue. She thought it was a bad idea, but he slowly started incorporating alcohol back into his life. That eventually led to prescription opioids, which she didn't know the origin of. Then things escalated. "As soon as Phil started using heroin again, I sensed it, terrified. I told him, 'You're going to die. That's what happens with heroin,'" she recalled. Hoffman secretly tried rehab again, but O'Donnell would be proven right within months.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).