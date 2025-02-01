Buddy Holly's Autopsy Report Has Some Disturbing Details

This article includes graphic descriptions of fatal injuries.

More than 65 years after his passing, the shock surrounding Buddy Holly's death has scarcely wavered. Of course, as a promising young star who died long before turning 30 (Holly was just 22 at the time of his death), it stands to reason that many have continued to mourn his loss and wonder what might have been. Even so, there's no question that the disturbing details in his autopsy report have also played a role in the enduring sadness over the years.

As seen in the 1959 report, Holly's injuries were horrifically extensive. The coroner on duty listed wounds across the singer's body, from lacerations on his face to fractures in his chest, arms, and legs. Of his chest injuries, the coroner wrote that they had been severe enough to completely alter the degree of density. "The consistency of the chest was soft," he wrote. However, by far the most devastating were the singer's head injuries. In addition to Holly having bled from his ears, the coroner wrote, "The skull was split medially in the forehead and this extended into the vertex region. Approximately half the brain tissue was absent."

Given the extent of his injuries, it's heartbreaking but unsurprising that Holly had to be identified by his fingerprints.