Outlander Star Sam Heughan's Tragic Real-Life Story

The following article includes discussions of an eating disorder.

Sam Heughan became an overnight star when he joined the cast of Outlander. "I am so grateful. It has changed my life and career and I can't believe it has been that long," he told Scotland's The Herald in 2022, referring to the Starz show's longevity. "I remember talking to my driver on the first day and saying, 'I don't think it will go longer than one or two seasons.'" He was wrong, but the prestige he gained is far removed from where he started.

Raised in an idyllic but secluded part of Scotland, Heughan had a unique upbringing that wasn't always ideal. The remote location kept him isolated throughout his early years, making for a lonely childhood. He was also raised by a single mother, as his father walked away when he was a toddler. However, his unusual childhood in nature allowed Heughan to dream big and believe anything was possible — even though he needed years to realize that. But his career didn't come easy.

Until the role of Jamie Fraser came along, Heughan struggled to find parts that would elevate his career to the next level. In his quest, he struggled with his health — mental and physical. Later, he also witnessed family members go through health battles that inspired him to become involved in charity. From living a lonely childhood to having no father figure, struggling with an eating disorder, and watching loved ones face cancer diagnoses, Heughan has had to overcome plenty of obstacles in his life.