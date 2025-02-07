Outlander Star Sam Heughan's Tragic Real-Life Story
The following article includes discussions of an eating disorder.
Sam Heughan became an overnight star when he joined the cast of Outlander. "I am so grateful. It has changed my life and career and I can't believe it has been that long," he told Scotland's The Herald in 2022, referring to the Starz show's longevity. "I remember talking to my driver on the first day and saying, 'I don't think it will go longer than one or two seasons.'" He was wrong, but the prestige he gained is far removed from where he started.
Raised in an idyllic but secluded part of Scotland, Heughan had a unique upbringing that wasn't always ideal. The remote location kept him isolated throughout his early years, making for a lonely childhood. He was also raised by a single mother, as his father walked away when he was a toddler. However, his unusual childhood in nature allowed Heughan to dream big and believe anything was possible — even though he needed years to realize that. But his career didn't come easy.
Until the role of Jamie Fraser came along, Heughan struggled to find parts that would elevate his career to the next level. In his quest, he struggled with his health — mental and physical. Later, he also witnessed family members go through health battles that inspired him to become involved in charity. From living a lonely childhood to having no father figure, struggling with an eating disorder, and watching loved ones face cancer diagnoses, Heughan has had to overcome plenty of obstacles in his life.
Sam Heughan met his father as an adult
Sam Heughan grew up without a father. Raised by parents who had belonged to the London alternative community known as Gandalf's Garden, he had an unusual upbringing from the start. But his father, David Heughan, walked away before Sam was old enough to remember him, leaving his mother, Chrissie Heughan, to raise Sam and his brother Cirdan alone. Sam and Cirdan knew nothing about him until they were in their 20s.
In 2013, Sam received a phone call from a friend of his father who informed him David was nearing the end of his life after suffering from leukemia. "As time was running out, she wanted to know if my brother and I would like to fly out to visit him," he wrote in "Waypoints: My Scottish Journey," his 2022 book. "It was a lot for me to take in during one call." Sam and Cirdan decided they wanted to meet him.
It wasn't an easy decision. "He had been absent from my life for so long that I didn't even consider him as someone who was missing from it," he wrote. But he never regretted going to Canada. Meeting his father helped him get closure. "I think there's been a part of me that's not wanted to be him or emulate him but also to accept him and accept that he has been a part of my life, despite not being there," he told Audible (via Express). David died the following year.
Sam Heughan's brother suffered from testicular cancer
Sam Heughan's father wasn't the only Heughan to face cancer. Cirdan Heughan (seen above) was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2008. Luckily, he had a different fate and fully recovered. But Cirdan and David Heughan inspired the actor to use his fame to help others. Sam is involved with several causes that raise funds for cancer. They include Cahonas Scotland, a charity dedicated to raising awareness for testicular cancer.
In his efforts, Sam often runs in races dedicated to the cause through My Peak Challenge, the fitness program he founded. "I have committed to my own 'Ballsy' peak challenge! TWO marathons in TWO months (one for each ball!)," he shared on Facebook in 2018. For a 2021 fundraiser in his honor, Sam explained on the Just Giving platform how his experience motivated him to act. "It has affected members of my family and friends. When it has touched your life, it makes you passionate to fight," he said.
Sam also supports Bloodwise, a U.K. charity dedicated to blood cancers, including leukemia. Cirdan often runs in the charity's marathons alongside his brother, though the latter isn't shy about teasing Cirdan about being the faster sibling. "Lost my brother, he's on his way! Come on bro!!!!!" Sam captioned a 2016 Instagram post. That year, Sam was named Bloodwise's Scottish president, a testament to his dedication. "Thanks to each individual that has contributed to the research and fundraising has made a remarkable difference," he celebrated on Instagram.
Sam Heughan suffered from an eating disorder
As a young aspiring actor, Sam Heughan felt the pressures of the hyper-competitive profession. In his efforts to conform to the entertainment industry's standards, he developed what he described as "a low-level eating disorder." "The requirement for an actor to look a certain way has driven me too far at times," he wrote in "Waypoint: My Scottish Journey." "I love training, but in my early years that led to a bad relationship with food." For a time, Heughan's diet consisted mainly of salads and pickles as he obsessed over his daily calorie intake.
The actor's decision to discuss his eating disorder stemmed from a desire to raise awareness about its prevalence among men, something that isn't discussed as often from the male perspective. "I think women talk about it a lot. A lot of actresses have talked about the pressures they face, but I don't think men do," he told Today in 2022. But the pressure is also there for male actors, if to a lesser extent. "I certainly felt that expectation upon me, which is why I responded by maintaining a disciplined eating and exercise regime," he wrote.
But beyond the physical aspect, Sam also believes the eating disorder was a way for him to feel he was taking active steps in his career. "It was a form of control as I tried to make my way in an industry in which actors are pretty much powerless when it comes to securing work," he explained.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Sam Heughan had a lonely childhood
Sam Heughan grew up in converted stables on the grounds of Kenmure Castle, a derelict old castle in Dumfriesshire in southwest Scotland. While his upbringing gave him ample opportunities to explore nature, it offered little human interaction. As a consequence, Heughan didn't have very many friends outside his brother. "There were four people in my class at school," he said of Kells Primary School in New Galloway in a 2023 interview on BBC Radio's "Saturday Live" (via Daily Record).
The lack of contact with peers his age shaped his personality. "I would say I was perhaps a bit of a loner in some ways — maybe just because you spend a lot of time on your own," he said. Despite his idyllic surroundings, Heughan often felt isolated from the outside world. "As a kid, you don't really enjoy it. You're kind of moaning and complaining," he said on the "Scottish Fields" podcast in 2022. When he moved to Edinburgh at age 12, he discovered a new reality.
"It opened up the world to me, as a teenager. There's a whole world out there that I want to explore," he told Square Mile in 2022. But he would later learn to appreciate his unique childhood. Heughan grew up with plenty of freedom to roam the woods and spend time with his thoughts. "I think that being alone and using your imagination really sparked something inside me," he said in the BBC interview.