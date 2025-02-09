Whitney Houston's Autopsy Report Is Seriously Tragic

The following article includes reference to substance use.

Whitney Houston's tragic life story concluded with her death on February 11, 2012, but her autopsy report is full of devastating facts.

As Hollywood prepared to entertain the masses at that year's Grammys, the beloved vocalist, actor, and producer, whose life was, at times, derailed by her substance use issues, drowned at 48 years of age in her hotel bathroom. "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Whitney," shared her family in a statement, per The ABC. "This is an unimaginable tragedy and we will miss her terribly." They continued, "We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from her fans and friends."

According to CNN, Houston's body was first discovered by her bodyguard. Resuscitation was attempted, but unsuccessful, and her death was called just before 4:00 p.m. in Beverly Hills, California. She never made it to a hospital. Given Houston's public struggle with substance use, theories about the cause of her drowning weaved themselves into the hysteria from her fanbase that followed. Only months later would the public understand the scope of this mysterious celebrity death, thanks to Houston's heartbreaking autopsy.