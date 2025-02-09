Whitney Houston's Autopsy Report Is Seriously Tragic
The following article includes reference to substance use.
Whitney Houston's tragic life story concluded with her death on February 11, 2012, but her autopsy report is full of devastating facts.
As Hollywood prepared to entertain the masses at that year's Grammys, the beloved vocalist, actor, and producer, whose life was, at times, derailed by her substance use issues, drowned at 48 years of age in her hotel bathroom. "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Whitney," shared her family in a statement, per The ABC. "This is an unimaginable tragedy and we will miss her terribly." They continued, "We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from her fans and friends."
According to CNN, Houston's body was first discovered by her bodyguard. Resuscitation was attempted, but unsuccessful, and her death was called just before 4:00 p.m. in Beverly Hills, California. She never made it to a hospital. Given Houston's public struggle with substance use, theories about the cause of her drowning weaved themselves into the hysteria from her fanbase that followed. Only months later would the public understand the scope of this mysterious celebrity death, thanks to Houston's heartbreaking autopsy.
Other factors were involved in Whitney Houston's drowning death
Whitney Houston's cause of death was drowning, although the "effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use" were also a factor, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Coroner. While Houston had traces of Benadryl, Flexeril and Xanax in her system, "cocaine and metabolites" were the primary culprits. "The toxicologist has probably calculated that there is a sufficient amount in her body that caused the overdose," Dr. Lawrence Kobilinsky of John Jay College told CBS News about cocaine's inclusion in the report. Essentially, substance use and pre-existing health problems contributed to Houston losing consciousness and drowning.
However, those aren't the only tragic details surrounding this unfortunate celebrity death. According to CNN, it's likely that Houston, impacted by cocaine use and Xanax withdrawal, seized in the water. "To me, a sudden drop off in the Xanax level, a drop off in your alcohol consumption, add cocaine, that's a recipe for a seizure," said Dr. Drew Pinsky. "Somebody who's now upside down in a bathtub could easily seize and drown." Meanwhile, toxicologist Henry Spiller had a different theory hinging on Houston's reported heart issues. "If you look at cocaine deaths, more deaths are from arrhythmias than seizures," shared Spiller with the outlet. "Based on what is the report, it seems more likely that she had a vasospasm (which shuts off blood flow to the heart) or a fatal arrhythmia."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).