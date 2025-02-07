Ellen DeGeneres' Soured Reputation Flushes Her Plans Of A TV Return Down The Toilet

Ellen DeGeneres was once one of the most beloved figures on television, in movies, and on the stand-up circuit. After her titular role on "Ellen" from 1994 to 1998 and her delivery of the lovably forgetful Dory in 2003's hit "Finding Nemo," the stand-up comedian hosted the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," which ran from 2003 to 2022. The wildly popular daytime talk show, rivaled only by Oprah Winfrey's, made DeGeneres a household name and solidified her as one of Hollywood's power players...until the ugly truth came out about the show. And though it's been some time since "The Ellen Show" went off the air, the show's namesake is still struggling to bounce back in Hollywood.

The scandal that rocked the seemingly joyous show highlighted allegations of bullying and racism, with a number of guests reporting they felt uncomfortable on the show. DeGeneres quickly fell from her podium and stepped away from the limelight for some time before doing a short stand-up tour, during which she revealed her honest feelings about the show's demise. "I'm making jokes about what happened to me, but it was devastating," she shared in an audience Q&A in 2024 (via People). "It took a long time for me to want to do anything again." Though DeGeneres tried to come back with her tour, it appears that any real industry comeback may not happen as planned.