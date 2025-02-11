The Transformation Of Tucker Carlson's Son Buckley Is Turning Heads
As the son of conservative political commentator and media personality Tucker Carlson, Buckley Carlson hasn't exactly led a quiet life out of the public eye. Tucker and his wife, Susan Andrews, are parents to four children: Lillie, Buckley, Hopie, and Dorothy.
Buckley has undergone a serious transformation from a little tyke to a young man with a budding political career. In fact, some might even say that he's becoming a regular chip off the old block that is Tucker Carlson. Alas, Buckley's major transformation might be turning heads for all the wrong reasons.
For all intents and purposes, 24-year-old Buckley Carlson has already achieved great things, despite his father Tucker Carlson's purported shady side ... or maybe because of it. Upon graduating from the University of Virginia in 2019, Buckley worked on Capitol Hill as a staffer and eventually deputy chief of staff to former Indiana Representative Jim Banks. However, his educational and professional achievements were called into question in 2022 after The Washington Post exposed emails between Buckley's parents and Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who has been the target of Republican attacks for years.
Some argue that Buckley Carlson has benefited from nepotism
In the emails to Hunter Biden, Susan Andrews asked Hunter to write Buckley a letter of recommendation to Georgetown University. "I realize you don't really know Buckley," Andrews penned to the Georgetown University alum. "Maybe you could meet or speak to him and he could send you a very brief resume with his interests and grades attached." But that's not all. Even Tucker joined the group chat, penning his own email wherein he assured Hunter that his son loved "Washington for all the right reasons" and "really wants to go to school here." It should be noted that while Hunter did maintain that he would write Buckley a letter of recommendation, it is unknown whether or not he really did, or if Buckley was actually granted admission to the private university.
Buckley made headlines yet again on January 27, 2025 when ABC News reported that he would be serving as deputy press secretary in none other than Vice President JD Vance's press office. As one can imagine, many immediately cried foul, denouncing the move as proof that nepotism is still alive and well. "There's a new nepo baby in the White House," one Twitter user penned in part. Meanwhile, another quipped, "DEI is bad, but nepotism isn't." And, regardless of any unfair advantages or hypocrisy on the part of Buckley Carlson, it's clear he's well on his way to the kind of success his father has.