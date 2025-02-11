The Transformation Of Tucker Carlson's Son Buckley Is Turning Heads

As the son of conservative political commentator and media personality Tucker Carlson, Buckley Carlson hasn't exactly led a quiet life out of the public eye. Tucker and his wife, Susan Andrews, are parents to four children: Lillie, Buckley, Hopie, and Dorothy.

Buckley has undergone a serious transformation from a little tyke to a young man with a budding political career. In fact, some might even say that he's becoming a regular chip off the old block that is Tucker Carlson. Alas, Buckley's major transformation might be turning heads for all the wrong reasons.

For all intents and purposes, 24-year-old Buckley Carlson has already achieved great things, despite his father Tucker Carlson's purported shady side ... or maybe because of it. Upon graduating from the University of Virginia in 2019, Buckley worked on Capitol Hill as a staffer and eventually deputy chief of staff to former Indiana Representative Jim Banks. However, his educational and professional achievements were called into question in 2022 after The Washington Post exposed emails between Buckley's parents and Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who has been the target of Republican attacks for years.