Who Is Tucker Carlson's Wife, Susan Andrews?
Tucker Carlson, the host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Fox News, isn't shy about voicing his opinions and frequently finds himself in hot water for his controversial remarks. Media personality Geraldo Rivera blasted Carlson over his project "Patriot Purge," while Joy Behar has had multiple feuds with the host, all of which have been fiery. Even Carlson and former President Donald Trump have had a few rifts, so it's clearly not an issue of liberals versus conservatives.
Carlson can certainly emit a bombastic TV presence. "I can be nasty, and most of the time, it's a good thing to be nasty," he told The Washington Post in 1999. "A lot of people deserve it. But it's a bad thing to be cutting or cruel for no reason." When he's not busy being nasty (hopefully), Carlson is a husband and father. He's married to Susan Andrews, with whom he shares four children: Hopie, Buckley, Lillie, and Dorothy Carlson. While the TV personality has done alright for himself, he's admitted that he'd rather be at home with his family. "I have a lot of trouble writing or doing anything unless the pressure is on," he told The Washington Post. "If left to my own devices, I'd spend a lot of time playing with my kids and my dogs." While it's easy to see that Carlson is a family man, what's his wife's story?
Tucker Carlson met Susan Andrews before the fame
Tucker Carlson attended high school at St. George's School in Rhode Island, where he quickly got friendly with Susan Andrews, the daughter of the headmaster. A bold move! "She was the cutest 10th grader in America," he told People in 2000. And what did his future wife think of him? Andrews said, "There was a bounce in his walk. He was in his khaki pants and ribbon belt and I thought, even then, he seemed so optimistic and positive."
Carlson got his bachelor's degree in history from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Before he graduated, Carlson took the old-fashioned route and asked Andrews' father permission to marry her. "All very 19th-century," Carlson explained, "but a good thing to do." They married in 1991. For a time, Andrews worked as a religion teacher, per The Washington Post. She shared about the joys of parenting with Carlson. "He's so imaginative with them," she told People of Carlson with their kids, noting that he goes all out on the 4th of July and reads them the Bill of Rights while igniting firecrackers.
Andrews joined her husband on a special Mother's Day episode of "Fox & Friends" in 2014, where they dished about their long marriage. "We've been together 30 years, so it's a little hard to imagine what it's not like to be [together]," Carlson admitted. Andrews was asked if she was expecting any Mother's Day gifts from her hubby, and she said, "There are some things between a husband and a wife we keep to ourselves."
Susan and Tucker are in it for the long haul
While Susan Andrews stays out of the spotlight, Tucker Carlson has become a household name, especially since he joined Fox News. In light of this, the couple has gone through some major moments. In the early 2000s, a woman falsely accused him of sexually assaulting her at Harper's Restaurant in Kentucky, according to the Daily Mail. The woman — who was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder — told a lawyer she hit her head in the restaurant and was rendered unconscious, claiming something may have happened during that time. She said the lawyer went ahead with threats to Carlson against her instruction. As it turned out, Carlson was never at the restaurant.
In 2018, protestors gathered outside Carlson's home in Washington, D.C., and struck his door. Carlson wasn't home, although Andrews was. After the protestors broke his door, she hid in the pantry and phoned the police, according to Fox News. "Here's the problem, I have four children," Carlson told the outlet. "I never thought twice about leaving them home alone, but this is the reaction because this group doesn't like my TV show."
Carlson also spoke to The Washington Post about the attempted break-in. "I called my wife," he said. "She had been in the kitchen alone getting ready to go to dinner and she heard pounding on the front door and screaming." Carlson claimed they were threatening him and his family. That can't be an easy situation!