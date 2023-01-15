Who Is Tucker Carlson's Wife, Susan Andrews?

Tucker Carlson attended high school at St. George's School in Rhode Island, where he quickly got friendly with Susan Andrews, the daughter of the headmaster. A bold move! "She was the cutest 10th grader in America," he told People in 2000. And what did his future wife think of him? Andrews said, "There was a bounce in his walk. He was in his khaki pants and ribbon belt and I thought, even then, he seemed so optimistic and positive."

Carlson got his bachelor's degree in history from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Before he graduated, Carlson took the old-fashioned route and asked Andrews' father permission to marry her. "All very 19th-century," Carlson explained, "but a good thing to do." They married in 1991. For a time, Andrews worked as a religion teacher, per The Washington Post. She shared about the joys of parenting with Carlson. "He's so imaginative with them," she told People of Carlson with their kids, noting that he goes all out on the 4th of July and reads them the Bill of Rights while igniting firecrackers.

Andrews joined her husband on a special Mother's Day episode of "Fox & Friends" in 2014, where they dished about their long marriage. "We've been together 30 years, so it's a little hard to imagine what it's not like to be [together]," Carlson admitted. Andrews was asked if she was expecting any Mother's Day gifts from her hubby, and she said, "There are some things between a husband and a wife we keep to ourselves."