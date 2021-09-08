Joy Behar Reignites Feud With Tucker Carlson On The View

The 25th season of "The View" is well underway and the "Hot Topics" on the September 8th episode were sizzling!

Joy Behar had a lot to say after guest host Mia Love said it was a "slippery slope" for doctors saying they won't treat the unvaccinated. Behar then went after Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "This is a decision that somebody makes based off false information," Behar said. "Go to Tucker Carlson and make your case. He's telling you lies. He and other people on Fox and on some parts of Facebook are telling you lies about the vaccine." Behar didn't stop there, adding, "Someone has chosen to listen to the lies on Fox and on other places."

Comments from the clip did not put Behar in the best light. One particularly harsh critic noted, "Uhh... #science says there are personal choices that lead to cancer and stents in heart disease, @JoyVBehar So who is lying? And looking at your full cheeks, you need to pay more attention to your own health than to others, just saying!"

It's clear Behar has started a conversation among viewers, but this isn't the first time she came after Carlson. Keep reading for more details.