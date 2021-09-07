The View's 25th Season Premiere Elicits Strong Reactions From Viewers

"The View" kicked off Season 25 with a live in studio audience on September 7, and fans were quick to notice Meghan McCain's absence. (McCain announced her departure from the talk show in July, explaining she wanted to spend more time with her family.)

As hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin went around the table and chatted about their summer vacations, Twitter lit up with the new vibe amongst the women. One fan wrote, "Thank goodness Meghan is gone I can watch the View again without my nerves being shot at the end." Another added, "Welcome back without toxic Meghan!" One penned, "A relief not having to listen to Meghan whine, argue, yell and interrupt." One user observed Twitter's discussion of "The View" sans McCain and wrote, "I have never seen so many peeps so happy that Meghan McCain is off the view."

Even though McCain's absence gave fans something to talk about, how did "The View" celebrate 25 years on television? Keep reading for more details.