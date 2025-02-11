Tragic Details About Drake

While he was starring in "Degrassi," Drake began becoming interested in rap music — a passion fueled, interestingly enough, by one of his father's stints behind bars. "How I got into rapping was, my dad was in jail for two years and he shared a cell with this dude who didn't really have anyone to speak to," Drake told Complex. "So, he used to share his phone time with this dude, and at the time I was probably 16 or 17, this dude was like 20 to 22, and he would always rap to me over the phone."

Eventually, Drake's love of rap overtook his love of acting. He'd wind up spending his nights in a recording studio, and then grabbing a few hours of sleep in his dressing room before "Degrassi" began filming at 9 a.m. "Eventually, they realized I was juggling two professions and told me I had to choose," he told W magazine, revealing that he was ultimately "kicked off" the show. "I chose this life," he said.

He worked hard at it, but success was not immediate. By the time he finally broke through with his self-released third mixtape, "So Far Gone," he was "teetering on getting a regular job," he told Heeb magazine (via Business Insider). Not only was he spending everything he'd saved on buying studio time, but his TV income had vanished. "I was coming to terms with the fact that, OK, people know me from 'Degrassi,' but I might have to work at a restaurant or something just to keep things going," he said. "The money from that show was very small. And it was dwindling."