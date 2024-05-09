The Real Reasons Kendrick Lamar & Drake Can't Stand Each Other

The rap game has always been a battlefield of lyrical showdowns. From Tupac Shakur and Biggie to Nas and Jay-Z, the cycle of epic rivalries never seems to end. Kendrick Lamar and Drake have become the latest round of rappers that can't stand each other, and there's a deep history between the two as to why.

Lamar and Drake's relationship didn't start on terrible terms. In 2011, the "Humble" rapper appeared on Drake's second album, "Take Care." Although he was only a feature on a track, it had a lasting impact on Drake, who invited Lamar and fellow rapper A$AP Rocky to open for him on his Club Paradise Tour. The rapper later recalled having to fight to have Lamar and A$AP on the tour in the track "4PM in Calabasas." He said, "When they told me take an R&B n**ga on the road/ And I told 'em no and drew for Kendrick and Rocky." From the outside, it appeared that Drake and Lamar's relationship held a lot of promise.

Lamar and Drake fans rejoiced in 2012 as it was a big collaborative year for the two. The rappers were featured on A$AP's track "F**kin' Problems" and later collaborated on Lamar's song "Poetic Justice." Little did fans know that following year, Lamar and Drake would become entangled in a feud that would stretch over a decade.