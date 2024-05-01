What's The Real Meaning Of Euphoria By Kendrick Lamar? Here's What We Think

We're feeling euphoric after Kendrick Lamar just dropped a new surprise track, and we're diving into the meaning behind the song. The rapper shocked fans when he released the song "Euphoria" on his social media platforms. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Lamar wrote the title, "euphoria," before linking a YouTube video to the song. But if you thought you would get a production-filled music video with dancers or scenic backgrounds, you'd be wrong. When you clicked the link, the entire video was just a screenshot of the definition of euphoria. The definition was shown throughout the six-minute-long song and didn't change once. The screenshot of euphoria read, "a feeling of well–being or elation."

Once the track dropped, people were quick to read into the lyrics of the track, as Lamar is known for being a profound lyricist. When it comes to the inspiration he gets for his writing, it all boils down to what's going on in his life. He told BigBoyTV in 2022, "It's my own ups and downs and trying to figure it out as well as going through these times and traveling the world and my own experiences and putting them all into one." Well, Lamar is telling quite the story with his latest track, and we're going to break down the meaning behind the surprise release and how Drake is involved.