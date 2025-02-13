Whatever Happened To Carmen Electra?

If you were to think back on "Baywatch" or the spoof films of the early aughts, odds are one of the first actors to come to mind would be Carmen Electra. However, from the 2010s and onward, we haven't heard quite as much about her. Granted, that's not to say she's gone off the radar completely. Au contraire, the actor has stepped into her power in the last few years — and she's also gotten very vulnerable.

After a number of quieter years, Electra made headlines in 2023 when she and her "Baywatch" co-star Jenny McCarthy reunited for a Skims swimwear campaign. Speaking to People, Electra shared that she'd been thrilled to be a part of it (and not just because she loves working with McCarthy). "Kim's a sweetheart. She's been very cool with me. So I was like, 'Hell yeah, it's on,'" she gushed. That said, Electra also hinted at another reason why she was happy to be there. Namely, she felt a little more confident on set than she had in her younger years. "Our voices are more heard. You can say how you feel," she mused. Sadly, she also admitted that some of the insecurities she'd had in the past were still very much present. "I'm always thinking, 'Suck it in.' There are these little things that have always been in the back of my mind, that are still there," Electra shared.

Electra has spoken about that in a number of her interviews over the last decade or so. In 2013, she revealed on "Bethenny" that a suggestion from a higher-up in Hollywood early on in her career that she get a nose job had stuck with her. Likewise, speaking to Extra in 2024, she shared that she loved getting glammed up, but again admitted, "I'm definitely very insecure."