Whatever Happened To Carmen Electra?
If you were to think back on "Baywatch" or the spoof films of the early aughts, odds are one of the first actors to come to mind would be Carmen Electra. However, from the 2010s and onward, we haven't heard quite as much about her. Granted, that's not to say she's gone off the radar completely. Au contraire, the actor has stepped into her power in the last few years — and she's also gotten very vulnerable.
After a number of quieter years, Electra made headlines in 2023 when she and her "Baywatch" co-star Jenny McCarthy reunited for a Skims swimwear campaign. Speaking to People, Electra shared that she'd been thrilled to be a part of it (and not just because she loves working with McCarthy). "Kim's a sweetheart. She's been very cool with me. So I was like, 'Hell yeah, it's on,'" she gushed. That said, Electra also hinted at another reason why she was happy to be there. Namely, she felt a little more confident on set than she had in her younger years. "Our voices are more heard. You can say how you feel," she mused. Sadly, she also admitted that some of the insecurities she'd had in the past were still very much present. "I'm always thinking, 'Suck it in.' There are these little things that have always been in the back of my mind, that are still there," Electra shared.
Electra has spoken about that in a number of her interviews over the last decade or so. In 2013, she revealed on "Bethenny" that a suggestion from a higher-up in Hollywood early on in her career that she get a nose job had stuck with her. Likewise, speaking to Extra in 2024, she shared that she loved getting glammed up, but again admitted, "I'm definitely very insecure."
Carmen Electra is on OnlyFans and loving it
It's certainly heartbreaking knowing that Carmen Electra's insecurities have continued to affect her, but it does bear mentioning that she's finding a way to move past them. During her chat with People, she shared that, like many mainstream celebrities, she'd started an OnlyFans account — and that she relished being in control of her own image. "I love being my own boss. I can go as sexy as I want and it feels good. I feel in control of my life," she shared. It was something she reiterated in another interview with People, too. "I get to feel the freedom and creativity of doing whatever I want to do, bouncing back and forth with the fans and their requests," she gushed.
Shifting from traditional media to OnlyFans in the last few years isn't the only development Electra has been thrilled about. She's also spoken about loving seeing the world become a more body-positive place. Opening up to "Extra," she spoke about being told to lose weight when she first entered the entertainment industry. Electra didn't call out her body shamers by name but revealed that it hadn't been unheard of at the time for producers to say things like that. "You can't do that these days, and that's cool," she said of the shift. She added, "I love being a part of this time era, where you can't just go in and tell someone how they should live, who they should date, and what weight you should be. I love what's happening now ... everyone's coming to be who they are, and it's very accepted, you know?"
We might not hear as much about Electra in the mainstream anymore, but it's safe to say she's happy with her new gig. More power to her!